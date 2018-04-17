MedeAnalytics Announces Relocation of its Corporate Headquarters to Richardson, Texas

MedeAnalytics' executive, operations, finance and analytics teams have transitioned to Richardson in a newly expanded space. The company plans to continue to grow its associate teams in Richardson to support MedeAnalytics' strong growth trajectory and continued focus on product innovation and scaled operations.

"The relocation of MedeAnalytics' headquarters to Richardson showcases our commitment to expanding our operations and fulfilling our goal to be the foremost market leader in healthcare analytics," said Paul Kaiser, CEO of MedeAnalytics. "As part of our relocation, we expanded our Richardson office footprint to support our continued growth. Richardson is an ideal location due to its proximity to vast and high caliber talent pools across the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. One example of this is our internship program with UT Dallas. We're proud of the fact that we've hired over 150 interns, of which more than 40 percent have transitioned to full time associates."

MedeAnalytics has been focused solely on healthcare since 1994, helping its customers achieve success through even smarter decision-making. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, MedeAnalytics' intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. The company offers scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care and strategic planning – and the ability to tailor-build – to deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to immediately realize financial and operational value.

MedeAnalytics also has offices in Emeryville, California and the United Kingdom.

