MedeAnalytics Appoints Neal Schwartz as Chief Operating Officer

"Neal's background and expertise in operational and technology leadership uniquely positions him to bring greater efficiency and sophistication to our operations," said Paul Kaiser, chief executive officer of MedeAnalytics. "Neal's passion for healthcare, leadership skills and principles of service and accountability fit seamlessly within the culture here at MedeAnalytics. We are thrilled to have him join our executive team to help lead the company in our continued transformation."

Prior to joining MedeAnalytics, Schwartz served as vice president of Worldwide Consulting Operations for Cerner Consulting where he oversaw the management of Cerner's Worldwide Consulting Operations and Integrated Technologies Organizations. In his role, Schwartz developed the consulting implementation methodology framework that supported over 400 concurrent worldwide engagements and created efficiencies resulting in a 15 percent cost reduction.

"Data analytics is the future of innovation in healthcare. I'm proud to join MedeAnalytics to move that vision forward and help organizations make more informed decisions and improve outcomes," said Schwartz. "I will lead with the compass of innovation, enablement, service and value that have always guided my work and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to continue that practice at MedeAnalytics."

Previously, Schwartz was vice president of CernerWorks Client Operations, holding leadership roles within the organization for over a decade. At CernerWorks, Schwartz was responsible for client operations and oversaw more than 450 production clients, 1,200 associates and 400 project engagements in a given year, representing over $1.2 billion in top line annual revenue.

Schwartz holds a Master of Business Administration and Operation Management from Cleveland State University and a Bachelor of Science in Public Affairs and Management from Indiana University, Bloomington.

About MedeAnalytics®

A pioneer in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. MedeAnalytics' scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning – and the ability to tailor-build – deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only analytics provider. With offices in the U.S. and U.K., MedeAnalytics serves 1,500+ organizations and 60M covered lives, and has been named one of Modern Healthcare's Top 100 Best Places Work. Learn more at www.medeanalytics.com.

