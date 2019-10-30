MedeAnalytics Features MedeCreate™ Healthcare Analytics Platform-as-a-Service at HLTH 2019

Payers and providers can customize existing solutions or build their own analytics applications with MedeCreate's self-service capability. Healthcare organizations now have the power to create, deploy and scale business-critical applications to rapidly deliver meaningful, actionable insights on trusted data.

"No one will argue against the critical role of analytics in modern healthcare, but deploying analytics applications can be slow, costly, and overly complex," said Paul Kaiser, chief executive officer of MedeAnalytics. "With MedeCreate, our clients are able to access the same toolset we use for all of our solutions. In other words, our clients get the keys to our platform, so they can personalize, or even create analytics solutions quickly and cost-effectively for themselves."

MedeAnalytics' partner UST Global recently chose MedeCreate to customize solutions to meet the specific needs of its clients as well as to enable rapid implementation of analytics products. "As a business process as a service company, we understand the importance of scalability, customization and speed of solution deployment to health plans," says Kevin Adams, president of Healthcare Platform Solutions at UST Global, an early adopter of MedeCreate. "We're excited to be able to stand up new, personalized analytics offerings for our clients."

For more information about our new PaaS offering and how it can provide a single source of truth within healthcare organizations, visit www.medeanalytics.com

About MedeAnalytics®

A leader in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. MedeAnalytics' scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning—and the ability to tailor-build applications—deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only analytics provider.

