MedeAnalytics Quality Management Achieves 2019 Certification from NCQA for AMP Certified Measures(SM)

The company is currently one of only 13 software vendors that earned this certification, which allows MedeAnalytics to display, measure and report AMP, formerly known as Value Based Pay for Performance (VBP4P), measures. The AMP program is administered by the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) on behalf of 11 health plans, about 200 California physician organizations, representing over 9 million Californians.

There are four key components within the AMP program set: a common set of measures and benchmarks that spans clinical quality, patient experience, utilization and cost of care measures; value-based health plan incentive payments to physician organizations; public reporting of Triple Aim performance results for physician organizations; and public recognition awards.

Clients using the MedeAnalytics Quality Management solution have reported:

A reduction in time updating measures, enabling faster throughput and refresh rates

30 percent reduction in time spent "chart chasing"

95 percent reduction in third party vendor and temporary help costs

"AMP certification ensures our products help clients improve compliance and patient satisfaction throughout the year," said Paul Kaiser, chief executive officer of MedeAnalytics. "Our clients can also trust our Quality Management solution to provide scalable, quality reporting with speed and accuracy."

Quality Management is part of MedeAnalytics' Value Based Performance product line, which also includes Population Health. Delivery systems, health plans, ACOs and clinically integrated networks that leverage Population Health can gain unparalleled insight into clinical quality, utilization and cost metrics. For more information, visit www.medeanalytics.com.

About MedeAnalytics®

A leader in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. MedeAnalytics' scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning—and the ability to tailor-build applications—deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only analytics provider. With offices in the U.S. and U.K., MedeAnalytics serves 1,500+ organizations and 60M covered lives, and has been named one of Modern Healthcare's Top 100 Best Places Work.

About National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is a set of standardized performance measures designed to make sure purchasers and consumers have the information they need to reliably compare the performance of managed health care organizations. NCQA's Web site (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

AMP Certified MeasuresSM is a service mark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

