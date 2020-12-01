MedeAnalytics Renews Partnership with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island to Enhance Analytics Insights and Reporting

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedeAnalytics, a healthcare enterprise analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, announced today the renewal of its partnership with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI). The three-year agreement expands the partnership's previous work to provide insightful analytics for healthcare cost control and robust, comprehensive employer reporting, by adding Stop Loss reporting to quickly and accurately identify high cost/risk members with trigger diagnoses.

"We're very pleased to continue our important work with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island," said MedeAnalytics' chief executive officer, Paul Kaiser. "Enhancing their insight into member health and early warning for more effective heath programs is absolutely consistent with BCBSRI's history of innovation and quality. We're honored that BCBSRI has chosen to renew our relationship."

Stop Loss reporting supports the management of high-cost claimants, eliminates manual processing with automated reporting, and helps ensure data security standards. With the addition of Stop Loss reporting to MedeAnalytics' Healthcare Economics and Employer Reporting solutions, health plans can access a "single source of truth" for cost control and health program analytics.

"Accessible and accurate insights are critical to our health management programs," said Amarnath Gurivireddygari, BCBSRI's chief data analytics officer. "Controlling costs and managing high-cost claims is important, but the health of our members is paramount. The effectiveness of our health programs depends on readily available data insights that allow us to act quickly and get members the care and resources they need."

About MedeAnalytics®

A leader in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. MedeAnalytics' scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning—and the ability to tailor-build applications—deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only analytics provider.

