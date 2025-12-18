Medecision Announces Strategic Partnership with Sendero Health Plans to Enhance Community-Based Health Outcomes in Central Texas

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, a leader in clinical data platform solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Sendero Health Plans, a nonprofit, community-based HMO subsidiary of Central Health (Travis County Healthcare District). This collaboration aims to enhance local health outcomes and improve care coordination for Sendero's members across Central Texas.

Sendero Health Plans is a member-focused healthcare organization committed to delivering accessible quality care through innovative programs and individualized services.

"Since our founding in 2011, we are continually seeking to provide value to our plan members and support the health of the many communities that we serve. Through this partnership with Medecision, we are further strengthening our commitment to help care for some of our most vulnerable plan members," said Sharon Alvis, President & CEO, Sendero Health Plans.

The new partnership will leverage Medecision's Data & Intelligence Platform, Care Management Platform, and Guided Health Journeys to drive engagement and strengthen local provider partnerships through data-driven insights.

"Our partnership with Sendero Health Plans aligns perfectly with our mission-driven focus on equitable access and regional health improvement," said Kenneth Young, Chief Executive Officer of Medecision. "The Medecision platform is built to reduce medical and administrative costs, while improving the member and patient experience, and this new partnership reinforces our commitment to providing personalized, timely interventions for health plan members with the most complex care needs."

Medecision, a subsidiary of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), is trusted by leading health organizations, health plans, third-party administrators, and government entities. Its flagship product offerings stand as the market's most extensible clinical data platform, currently supporting the care of over 42 million individuals in the U.S.

About Medecision

Medecision delivers data event-powered solutions that enable risk-bearing organizations to manage care management, utilization management, and population health efficiently and intelligently. Trusted by organizations covering more than 10% of the U.S. population, the Medecision platform provides real-time insights, automation, seamless interoperability, and scalable engagement to help customers improve outcomes while reducing cost and complexity.

About Sendero Health Plans

Created in 2011, Sendero Health Plans is an Austin-based, nonprofit Health Maintenance Organization founded by Central Health. Dedicated to improving the health of the community by providing affordable, quality healthcare coverage, Sendero offers health plans on the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace and is available in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Burnet, Fayette, Lee and Caldwell counties.

Media Contact:

John Gonda

[email protected]

SOURCE Medecision