Medecision Appoints Mark Gee as Chief Revenue Officer to Spearhead Growth and Innovation

DALLAS and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, the leading clinical data and analytics platform company, has announced the addition of Mark Gee to its team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Gee brings a wealth of experience in healthcare leadership, with a deep focus on value-based care strategies, and enterprise sales. His expertise will be instrumental in further propelling Medecision's flagship offering, Aerial™, into the healthcare market, enhancing its role in improving health outcomes and operational efficiencies for health plans and value-based care organizations.

Before joining Medecision, Gee was Chief Growth Officer of Payer and Emerging Markets at WellSky, driving strategy for payer, life sciences, and channel partners. His team's accomplishments include launching capitated post-acute care episode, ED diversion, and care coordination solutions that significantly reduced clients' unnecessary acute and post-acute medical spend.

Before joining WellSky, Gee was Senior Vice President at Ciox/Datavant, spearheading payer and provider data sales and strategy. Additionally, he served as Group Vice President at ERT, a company specializing in clinical trials, where he was responsible for overseeing global strategic client retention and sales. Gee's career also includes a series of progressively senior roles in growth and strategy at prominent healthcare organizations such as Cigna Healthcare, UnitedHealthcare, Verisk, and Theradoc, among others. His tenure in these positions has been marked by his proven ability to catalyze significant revenue growth, streamline operations, and bolster client loyalty by introducing innovative solutions and forging strategic partnerships.

Holding an M.S. in Instructional Design and Lean Systems Management from Utah State University, Gee's approach is deeply rooted in disruptive innovation and operational excellence. At Medecision, he will be at the forefront of expanding Aerial's market presence, ensuring the platform continues to offer exceptional value in reducing medical and administrative costs while improving the healthcare experience for members and patients served by the nation's leading health plans, third-party administrators, managed services organizations, and value-based care organizations.

Kenneth Young, President and CEO of Medecision, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mark Gee to our team. His proven track record in the healthcare industry aligns perfectly with Medecision's mission to transform healthcare through data-driven solutions. Mark's leadership will be pivotal as we continue to expand Aerial's capabilities and reach, further solidifying our commitment to improving operational efficiencies and health outcomes for our customers."

Reflecting on his new role, Gee said, "I am excited to join Medecision at a time when the company has significantly evolved the Aerial platform for greater innovation and growth. Healthcare organizations want strategic partners to help them compete and thrive in a challenging and evolving ecosystem. Medecision has assembled the ideal leadership, strategy, and disruptive technology to achieve our clients' most critical objectives. I look forward to leveraging my experience to deliver unprecedented value to our customers and the populations they serve."

About Medecision

Fully delivering on the promise of data — and making the business of healthcare simpler and more successful — Medecision offers a whole new world of possibilities. The company's flagship offering, Aerial™, is the market's most extensible clinical data platform. It provides complete contextual awareness of members and automates next best actions — simple campaigns, complex care management, utilization approvals, and more — for optimal health outcomes.

Aerial is not only quick to deploy; it is easy to manage. The platform's effectiveness in reducing medical and administrative costs and improving the member and patient experience makes it the preferred choice for health plans and care delivery organizations. Presently, Aerial is instrumental in catering to over 10% of the U.S. population, marking a significant milestone in advancing healthcare efficiency and effectiveness. www.medecision.com

