Medela and Aeroflow Breastpumps Launch Dream At-Home Breastfeeding & Pump Room Makeover Opportunity for Moms Across the Country

MCHENRY, Ill., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela, the No. 1 mom-recommended breast pump brand*, today announced a new initiative to help moms create their dream breastfeeding and pump room. The national contest, in partnership with Aeroflow Breastpumps, will help moms across the country reimagine their space with a Pumping Room Makeover for five lucky winners.

(PRNewsfoto/Medela LLC)

"Due to COVID-19, moms have been taking on more roles and responsibilities, both at home and at work, now more than ever," said Melissa Gonzales, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela. "Medela is committed to helping moms across the country get the support they need on their breastfeeding journey. Through our partnership with Aeroflow, we want to be able to give them a place that they can truly unwind from the day and bond with their baby."

Winners will receive $1,000 monetary prize to create their own pumping oasis at home and Medela's new Pump In Style with MaxFlow breast pump. The contest is timed with Medela's recent launch of the new Pump In Style with MaxFlow, offering hospital performance in a highly effective yet easy-to-use breast pump with a closed system, and includes everything you need in a stylish bag – now available through through Aeroflow. The contest will run across Pinterest, Instagram and Facebook.



"There's a lot of uncertainty that comes with being a new parent, and through this contest, we hope to give moms the tools and space to meet her breastfeeding goals," said Jennifer Jordan, Aeroflow Healthcare Director of Mom and Baby. "We're honored to be working with Medela, a long-standing partner, for this exciting contest, and to be able to offer the newest Pump In Style with MaxFlow."



To enter, participants should fill out the entry form that will require a link to either:

A "PumpingRoom Makeover 2020" Pinterest board that includes at least 5 pins from Medela and Aeroflow Breastpumps' Dream Pump Room board, or

A 3-5 image carousel post on Instagram or Facebook that tags Aeroflow Breastpumps and Medela USA , and includes #PumpingRoomMakeover

Participants can view official rules and regulations and enter the contest between October 27 and November 6, 2020. The winners will be announced on Friday, November 13.

About Medela

With headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, and a U.S.-based manufacturing and development facility in McHenry, Illinois, Medela supports millions of moms and babies and patients in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the #1 breast pump brand*, Medela provides the best in research-based breast milk feeding products and clinical education to support moms' breast milk feeding journey. The company is fully dedicated to supporting mothers so that they can provide breast milk to their baby for as long as they choose. For more information, visit medela.us/breastfeeding.

About Aeroflow Breastpumps

Aeroflow Breastpumps, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Healthcare, is a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider specializing in helping pregnant and nursing women qualify for their breast pump through their insurance. Its mission is to increase the instance of breastfeeding nationally through the best equipment, support and education, and exceptional customer service. Visit AeroflowBreastpumps.com for more information.

*IQVIA, using ProVoice Survey; September 2019-August 2019



SOURCE Medela LLC

SOURCE Medela LLC

Related Links

https://www.medela.us/breastfeeding

