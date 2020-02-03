Medela and The Wing Launch Motherhood on the Move Partnership to Help Co-Working Women Achieve Breast Milk Feeding Goals

MCHENRY, Ill., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela, the #1 breast pump brand*, and The Wing , a network of work and community spaces designed for women, have teamed up to provide moms the ultimate pumping experience. Pump rooms at The Wing are now equipped with a selection of Medela products to help make moms' pumping and feeding experiences away from home as seamless as possible. As part of the Motherhood on the Move partnership, Medela and The Wing will also host events throughout the year focused on supporting women and moms at every stage of life.

"Today more than two-thirds of moms with young children are in the workforce.i We can help women more confidently navigate motherhood alongside their careers and help them achieve their breast milk feeding goals by supporting the thoughtfully designed pump rooms at The Wing with Medela products moms know and trust," said Melissa Gonzales, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela LLC. "With the rise of co-working spaces in the United States, we will support these trailblazing women who are seeking new ways to foster community, collaborate and work."

"As a mother of a four-month old, I know first-hand the importance of providing access to clean, comfortable and functional spaces for women to pump. I'm thrilled to have The Wing team up with Medela to provide quality breast milk feeding products to Wing members and hope it helps them feel that much more empowered to accomplish their goals," said Audrey Gelman, CEO and Co-founder of The Wing.

Moms at The Wing will have access to Medela's products, breastfeeding education, and resources, all designed to help moms continue breast milk feeding for as long as they choose. As always, pump rooms at The Wing are intentionally designed with a comfortable chair for pumping and a complimentary refrigerator for breast milk storage. Pump rooms at The Wing will include the following:

Pump rooms are currently available at The Wing in Bryant Park, DUMBO, Flatiron and Soho in New York; Boston; Chicago; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; and West Hollywood.

The partnership with The Wing builds on Medela's commitment to supporting moms in the workplace. In 2019, Medela launched New Moms' Healthy Returns , a single-source solution to help employers better support breast milk feeding moms with their return to work after baby. Unique programming later in the year will include a panel discussion with a leading reproductive psychiatrist, candid conversations and stories for moms approaching or in the fourth trimester, mommy and me sessions and more.

