Medela establishes production facility to serve the Chinese market in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

Founded in 1961, Medela is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. With a history spanning more than 50 years, the company has transformed itself from a small family business primarily serving the Swiss market to a leading global provider of breast pumps and negative-pressure medical solutions.

China has become Medela's second largest market worldwide and continues to grow. After a year of investigation and evaluation, the company decided upon the Life and Heath Industrial Park at CND as the location for its production facility with the aim of addressing the increasing demand for high-end breast pumps in China and the wider APAC region.

CND maintains a long-term trade relationship with Switzerland and has become one of the preferred location choices for Swiss companies seeking to establish facilities in the Yangtze River Delta region. Fourteen Swiss companies have chosen CND as the venue for their operations, including Mettler Toledo and GF Machining Solutions. With the support of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, CND is accelerating the construction of Sino-Swiss Industrial Park aimed at further enhancing its ties with Switzerland through industrial development, innovation in scientific research, energy and environmental protection as well as education and humanities-oriented projects.

Before the signing ceremony, Changzhou deputy mayor Liang Yibo met the delegation led by Medela chairman Michael Larsson.

