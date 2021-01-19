Medela Expands Support of the Mother-Baby Bond Introducing New Category Expansion and New All-Natural Breast Care Product

MCHENRY, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Medela LLC, the most trusted breast pump brand+, announced the launch of their new category expansion and breast care product, building on Medela's commitment to supporting mom and baby throughout their breastfeeding journey. Medela Baby, a new baby care category line, will feature a full range of pacifiers for infants through 18 months and beyond. This is part of Medela's initiative to support families and babies beyond breastfeeding. Medela also unveiled Purelan™, Medela's most advanced formulation of medical-grade lanolin, offering fast relief and protection for breastfeeding moms.

"We're continuing to innovate and support at each stage of mom and baby journey," said Melissa Gonzales, BS, RN, executive vice president of Medela Americas. "We believe that both assets will be incredible additions to our portfolio of high-quality, dependable products that mom and baby can rely on throughout their breastfeeding journey."

Developed in collaboration with midwives, dentists, speech therapists, lactation experts, and ergonomists, the Medela Baby portfolio features a collection of pacifiers in the optimal size, form, weight and characteristics for ideal tongue, lip and jaw movement.1-2 Each pacifier features exclusive SensoPearls™ for a gentle-on-skin feel and enhanced airflow and a light and ergonomic shield to fit the contour of baby's face.3-4

"Our new Medela Baby pacifier collection reflects all the insights and research we know about infant suckling behaviour," says Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela worldwide. "We're thrilled to introduce Medela Baby to the market as a natural extension of our company's mission and commitment to support families and babies in a holistic approach."

Made in Switzerland from food-grade silicone, the collection meets the highest safety, design and quality standards with the added benefit of Medela's leading research-based commitment to supporting breastfeeding mothers and their babies. The Medela Baby Collection includes four styles of pacifiers:

Soft Silicone , supports natural suckling with a one-piece super soft, lightweight and flexible design. Inspired by Medela's Contact Nipple Shield, it is shaped to fit under the nose to not interfere with breathing and smelling the comforting scent of the mother.

, supports natural suckling with a one-piece super soft, lightweight and flexible design. Inspired by Medela's Contact Nipple Shield, it is shaped to fit under the nose to not interfere with breathing and smelling the comforting scent of the mother. Newborn , the smallest and lightest design, developed for babies under two months of age, features an extra light and small symmetrical teat to fit smaller babies' mouth. Made of very soft and flexible silicone, allowing baby to easily squeeze at this early stage of tongue and muscle development.

, the smallest and lightest design, developed for babies under two months of age, features an extra light and small symmetrical teat to fit smaller babies' mouth. Made of very soft and flexible silicone, allowing baby to easily squeeze at this early stage of tongue and muscle development. Original , the perfect everyday pacifier available in 3 sizes (0-6 months, 6-18 months, and 18+ months), and in a variety of designs. A study shows that this pacifier was accepted by 9 out of 10 babies. 5

, the perfect everyday pacifier available in 3 sizes (0-6 months, 6-18 months, and 18+ months), and in a variety of designs. A study shows that this pacifier was accepted by 9 out of 10 babies. Day & Night 24-hour 2-piece set, includes the Original pacifier and a Night pacifier that glows in the dark. The set is offered in 3 sizes: 0-6 months, 6-18 months, and 18+ months. A study shows that this pacifier was accepted by 9 out of 10 babies.5

Medela has introduced its most advanced lanolin formulation ever - Purelan. Nipple soreness and sensitivity is one of the leading complaints for new moms and causes of breastfeeding cessation.6-7 Many women turn to creams containing harsh chemicals or pain relieving medications. However, research suggests that highly purified lanolin can help reduce nipple pain and promote healing in breastfeeding mothers.8-9

Designed with this in mind, Medela developed their new single-ingredient, 100% natural, medical-grade lanolin cream, Purelan, which is formulated to provide relief for sore nipples and dry skin. Purelan is dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin, providing a highly effective and safe solution for mom and baby – with no need to remove before feeding.

Aside from its skin-nourishing qualities, Purelan also offers the following benefits:

Safe – no need to remove before feeding

no need to remove before feeding Effective – ultra-pure medical-grade lanolin soothes nipple soreness

ultra-pure medical-grade lanolin soothes nipple soreness Natural – single-ingredient lanolin moisturizes and protects

single-ingredient lanolin moisturizes and protects Ethically sourced – traceable supply chain, raw materials from mulesing-free farms

traceable supply chain, raw materials from mulesing-free farms Great for chapped lips and dry skin

Both Medela Baby and Purelan join Medela's rapidly expanding product portfolio of top-of-the-line breast pumps, breast care, maternity and nursing apparel, negative pressure wound therapy, chest drainage and professional vacuum solution devices designed and backed by years of extensive research to support mom and baby in virtually any capacity.

The full Medela Baby portfolio retails for $6.99 - $8.99 and is available for purchase now at Amazon, and will be available on Target.com, in select Target stores, Walmart.com, and BuyBuyBaby.com and in-store at Buy Buy Baby later this spring in the United States. The new Purelan retails for $7.99 now on Amazon, and will be available at Target beginning in February.

For Canadian shoppers, the full Medela Baby portfolio will be available for purchase through Babies 'R Us, Buy Buy Baby, and Walmart, beginning February 15, 2021, with products available for purchase between $7.99 - $8.99 CDN. Purelan is available now at Rexall, and will expand to other retailers in February, for $11.99 CDN.

About Medela

With headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, and a U.S.-based manufacturing and development facility in McHenry, Illinois, Medela supports millions of moms and babies and patients in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the #1 breast pump brand*, Medela provides the best in research-based breast milk feeding products and clinical education to support moms' breast milk feeding journey. The company is fully dedicated to supporting mothers so that they can provide breast milk to their baby for as long as they choose. For more information, visit www.medela.us/breastfeeding.

+ Voted most trusted breast pump brand by United States and Canadian shoppers based on the 2020 BrandSpark® American and Canadian Trust Studies

