Medela Introduces New Silicone Breast Milk Collector to Ensure Breastfeeding Families Provide Every Precious Drop to Baby

Leading Breast Pump Brand Expands Access to New Breast Milk Saver Following Market Success with Moms in China

MCHENRY, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela today announced that a new breast milk saver solution will be available to support lactating parents around the world. The Silicone Breast Milk Collector offers protection for each precious drop of milk. First introduced in China last fall, the product has elevated Medela's place in China's market, becoming the #1 brand in the category.1 With consumers consistently giving it high reviews, Medela is excited to introduce this new Collector to support breastfeeding families across North America.

Medela Silicone Breast Milk Collector

"As a mom myself, I know that every drop counts," explains Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela. "Research indicates that breast milk leakage can continue through the first year for some breastfeeding mothers.2 We want to provide a solution that helps lactating parents capture every precious drop of milk. When we introduced the Silicone Collector in China last year, moms shared how they love the secure suction base and double leak-proof features. It's exciting to bring this mom-tested favorite to others around the world to support them through their breastfeeding journey."

The Silicone Breast Milk Collector is a companion to breastfeeding, collecting breast milk that naturally flows from one breast while nursing from the other.3 Featuring a double leak-proof stopper and lid, suction base and clip-on lanyard, the Collector is designed as a breast milk saver, protecting every precious drop from being lost to ensure baby receives it all. The one-piece silicone design is dishwasher safe and made from 100% food-grade silicone, holding up to 100 mL / 3.4 oz. of breast milk. In the USA, the Silicone Breast Milk Collector includes is now available online at Amazon, Target and buybuy BABY, and will be available in store at Target, Walmart and buybuy BABY beginning in September. For Canadian shoppers, the Collector is available online at Amazon, Babies 'R Us, buybuy BABY, Walmart, Indigo, and The Bay and will be available in store at Babies 'R Us and buybuy BABY later this month.

Medela is focused on expanding the support available to new parents, introducing new digital resources and breastfeeding products throughout the year. Medela announced Medela Baby, its new category expansion, featuring a full range of pacifiers for infants through 18 months and beyond. Medela also unveiled Purelan™, Medela's most advanced formulation of medical-grade lanolin, offering protection for breastfeeding moms. Medela Family, the new mobile app for breastfeeding parents, is now available for free on iOS and Android devices.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

1 ECdataway Database 2020 Jan - 2021 March.

2 https://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/122/Supplement_2/S69

3 The Silicone Breast Milk Collector is not a breast pump and does not replace the need for an efficient manual or electric breast pump.

Medela wordmark and logo are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Purelan is a trademark of Medela.

