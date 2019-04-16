Medela Launches New Rental Program for the #1 Breast Pump Used in Hospitals* to Help Moms Breastfeed Successfully

MCHENRY, Ill., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medela LLC, the #1 recommended breast pump brand**, launched a new Medela Symphony PLUS Direct Rental Program (www.RentMedela.com). Medela's Symphony PLUS is clinically proven to support the initiation and maintenance of breast milk supply, significantly increase breast milk production***I and reduce pumping time through faster let-down and milk flow.

"We know the first few weeks are critical when it comes to starting a breastfeeding routine and initiating milk production, so we are always looking for easy and convenient ways to bring our proven technology to support moms where she is," said Melissa Gonzales, executive vice president of Americas for Medela. "Moms are more successful in meeting their breastfeeding goals when they have access to support, and that includes having an effective breast pump, as well as breastfeeding education, lactation services and help from their community. We are proud to help."

The research-based Initiation Technology™ featured in Symphony PLUS was developed specifically to support mothers of preterm and term infants to initiate, build and maintain an adequate milk supply. The Symphony PLUS contains two different pumping programs: The INITIATE program helps moms successfully initiate milk production, while the MAINTAIN program is designed to optimize milk output after secretory activation has occurred, in order to build and maintain lactation. Mothers using INITIATE followed by MAINTAIN achieved significantly higher daily milk volumes over the first two weeks than mothers using the MAINTAIN program alone and were more likely to achieve a supply greater than 500 mL per day by the end of the second week after birth. The studies also showed that mothers of preterm infants using the Medela initiation technology produced volumes similar to those consumed by the term infant from day 6 to 14 after birth.

The new Symphony PLUS Direct Rental Program allows moms to have access to the #1 breast pump used in hospitals* at home to help them reach their breast milk feeding goals. There are three affordable Symphony PLUS access plans: A month-to-month option is $135 per month (just under $5 a day), a three-month rental option for a $275 flat fee (just over $3 a day), and a six-month rental option for a $525 flat fee (just under $3 a day).

To receive free breastfeeding education and personalized support from Medela, join The Moms' Room, where members get exclusive perks and expert access to help build confidence and meet breast milk feeding goals. Medela breast pumps, breastfeeding and pumping accessories and maternity and nursing apparel are available at www.MedelaBreastfeedingUS.com, as well as Target, Amazon, BuyBuy Baby and Walmart.

Stay connected by joining the Medela community on Instagram and on Facebook.

About Medela LLC

Medela's US-based manufacturing and development facility is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois. Every year, more than one million mothers in the U.S. rely on Medela's technology. As the #1 breast pump brand*, Medela provides the best in research-based breast milk feeding products and clinical education to support moms' breast milk feeding journey. The company is fully dedicated to supporting mothers so that they can provide breast milk to their baby for as long as they choose. For more information, visit www.MedelaBreastfeedingUS.com.

About Medela

Founded in 1961, Medela is led by Michael Larsson and concentrates on two business units: "Human Milk," providing research-based breast milk feeding solutions, and "Healthcare," engineering and manufacturing medical vacuum technology solutions. Medela is headquartered in Switzerland and has 18 subsidiaries, distributing its products to more than 100 countries throughout the world. For more information, visit www.Medela.com.

* Medela Tracker Study 2018, Wave 7.

** IQVIA ProVoice Survey; November 2017 – October 2018

***Mothers using the INITIATE program followed by the MAINTAIN program achieved significantly higher daily milk volumes in the second week after birth.

i Meier,P.P., Engstrom,J.L., Janes,J.E., Jegier,B.J., & Loera,F. Breast pump suction patterns that mimic the human infant during breastfeeding: Greater milk output in less time spent pumping for breast pump-dependent mothers with premature infants. J Perinatol 32, 103–110 (2012).

Medela wordmark and logo and Symphony PLUS are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Initiation Technology is a trademark of Medela.

SOURCE Medela

Related Links

http://www.Medela.com

