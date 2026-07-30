Medela Recognized Across the Full Breastfeeding Journey with 2026 Parents Hall of Fame and NAPPA Award Wins

Awards recognize Medela innovations spanning postpartum care, manual pumping, and hospital-grade breast pump technology.

MCHENRY, Ill., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals1, today announced new recognition spanning its portfolio: Purelan™ Lanolin Nipple Cream has been named to the 2026 Parents Hall of Fame, while Pump In Style® Pro+, Motion™ InBra, and Harmony® with Colostrum Collection and Feeding Kit each earned a 2026 NAPPA Award.

"A lot goes into something as simple as a nipple cream, and just as much goes into a pump like Motion InBra. While they solve very different problems, they're built from the same commitment: listening to moms and designing around what they truly need," said Kelley Evans, Chief Commercial Officer Consumer at Medela. "Being recognized by parents and by independent experts in the same season tells us we're getting that right, at every stage of the journey."

A staple of Medela's postpartum care line, Purelan™ is a 100% pure lanolin nipple cream that helps soothe sore nipples while protecting dry skin, including dry lips, and requires no removal before breastfeeding. Purelan™ was named to Parents' 2026 Hall of Fame Awards, a list recognizing baby and postpartum products that "stand the test of time," selected by Parents editors to recognize products that have earned parents' trust over the years.

Medela's award-winning products were selected through NAPPA's year-round testing process, which includes evaluation by independent experts as well as parent and child testers. For more than 36 years, the National Parenting Product Awards has recognized standout products for growing families. This year, three Medela products earned recognition:

Pump In Style ® Pro+ earned NAPPA recognition for bringing hospital-grade performance comparable to Symphony ® , Medela's flagship hospital pump, into a rechargeable, portable design available in Traditional and Hands-Free styles.

earned NAPPA recognition for bringing hospital-grade performance comparable to Symphony , Medela's flagship hospital pump, into a rechargeable, portable design available in Traditional and Hands-Free styles. Motion™ InBra was recognized for its lightweight wearable design built on 2-Phase Expression ® Technology and clinically proven technology to increase milk output by 11.8% per session² with only three parts to clean (membrane, container, breast shield, excluding optional inserts).

was recognized for its lightweight wearable design built on 2-Phase Expression Technology and clinically proven technology to increase milk output by 11.8% per session² with only three parts to clean (membrane, container, breast shield, excluding optional inserts). Harmony® with Colostrum Collection and Feeding Kit received recognition for its 4-in-1 colostrum collection and feeding solution, allowing parents to capture, store, label, and feed early colostrum before transitioning to manual pumping.

For more information about Medela's award-winning products and research-backed innovations, visit medela.com.

About Medela

Medela believes care should work for the people receiving it. Through more than 60 years of research, observing how feeding and care actually happen, and listening to the moms, patients, and healthcare professionals who use its products, Medela turns science into care across more than 100 countries. As the healthcare choice for over 6 million hospitals and homes worldwide, Medela provides research-based breast milk feeding products, hospital healthcare solutions, and clinical education — advancing health outcomes for patients and families, and supporting every mother's feeding journey, her way. For more information, visit medela.com.

(1) Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023 & 2024

(2) Sakalidis VS, et al. Breast shield design impacts milk removal dynamics during pumping: A randomized controlled non-inferiority trial. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2020.

SOURCE Medela