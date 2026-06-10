Medela Offers Up to 30% Off Breast Pumps and Breastfeeding Essentials for Amazon Prime Day

MCHENRY, Ill., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals, is helping more parents access trusted feeding and pumping support this Prime Day with savings of up to 30% on select breast pumps and breastfeeding essentials on Amazon. From June 23–26, shoppers can take advantage of limited-time offers on products designed to support real feeding journeys — whether preparing for baby's arrival, building a pumping routine, returning to work, or finding flexibility throughout the day.

Featured Prime Day deals on Medela's top pumps and bundles:

Medela Motion InBra ™ – 30% off: Reliable pumping support in a wearable design made to move with her day. The Motion InBra™ fits discreetly inside the bra with no tubes or external cords, combining Medela's trusted pumping performance with a portable, hands-free design. Prime Day price: $125.99.

Reliable pumping support in a wearable design made to move with her day. The Motion InBra™ fits discreetly inside the bra with no tubes or external cords, combining Medela's trusted pumping performance with a portable, hands-free design. Prime Day price: $125.99. Medela Pump In Style ® Pro+ Traditional – 30% off: Featuring a rechargeable battery and enhanced personalization settings, the new Pump In Style ® Pro+ gives moms more flexibility in how, when, and where they pump. A clinically inspired pumping pattern and improved suction control help support a more individualized pumping experience designed to fit her routine. Prime Day price: $118.99.

Featuring a rechargeable battery and enhanced personalization settings, the new Pump In Style Pro+ gives moms more flexibility in how, when, and where they pump. A clinically inspired pumping pattern and improved suction control help support a more individualized pumping experience designed to fit her routine. Prime Day price: $118.99. Medela Pump In Style ® Pro+ Bundle – 30% off: Featuring a rechargeable battery and Hands-free Collection Cups, the Pump In Style® Pro+ Bundle is designed to adapt to the many ways feeding and pumping fit into a mom's day. Combined with enhanced personalization settings, a clinically inspired pumping pattern, and improved suction control, it offers greater flexibility without compromising performance. Prime Day price: $174.99.

Featuring a rechargeable battery and Hands-free Collection Cups, the Pump In Style® Pro+ Bundle is designed to adapt to the many ways feeding and pumping fit into a mom's day. Combined with enhanced personalization settings, a clinically inspired pumping pattern, and improved suction control, it offers greater flexibility without compromising performance. Prime Day price: $174.99. Harmony® with Colostrum Collection and Feeding Kit – 20% off: A gentle, highly-regarded manual pump paired with colostrum collection tools designed to support early feeding moments from the final weeks of pregnancy through baby's first days. Prime Day price: $31.99.

In addition to these featured offers, Prime Day savings extend across Medela's broader portfolio of breast pumps, accessories, and feeding essentials. Because no two feeding journeys look exactly alike, Medela designs products that help families find the support that works for them — wherever they are in their experience.

Medela Prime Day deals are available exclusively on Amazon from June 23–26 at amazon.com. For more information on Medela and its breastfeeding and pumping solutions, visit medela.com.

About Medela

Medela believes care should work for the people receiving it. Through more than 60 years of research, observing how feeding and care actually happen, and listening to the moms, patients, and healthcare professionals who use its products, Medela turns science into care across more than 100 countries. As the healthcare choice for over 6 million hospitals and homes worldwide, Medela provides research-based breast milk feeding products, hospital healthcare solutions, and clinical education — advancing health outcomes for patients and families, and supporting every mother's feeding journey, her way. For more information, visit medela.com.

SOURCE Medela