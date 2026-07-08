Medela Expands Wearable Breast Pump Portfolio with the Launch of Melody InBra™ and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free

Two new wearable pumps designed to support comfortable, discreet, and flexible pumping throughout every feeding journey

MCHENRY, Ill., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 breast pump brand used in hospitals1, today announced the launch of Melody InBra™ and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free, two new wearable breast pumps shaped by more than 60 years of expertise in research and development.

Introducing Melody InBra™: A Simple, Comfortable Wearable Experience.

Melody InBra™ was designed for mothers looking for a simple, dependable wearable pump that fits naturally into daily life. Its slim profile fits discreetly inside clothing, while ultra-soft silicone breast shields create a gentle, adaptive seal designed to support comfort. Intuitive controls, consistent milk expression, and easy pump and store make Melody InBra™ a practical option for pumping at home, at work, or on the go.

Key features include:

Slim and discreet design: Comfortable and fits easily under clothing for discreet pumping at home, work, or on the go.

Comfortable and fits easily under clothing for discreet pumping at home, work, or on the go. Ultra-soft fit: Silicone breast shields adapt to the body for a snug, comfortable seal, with included 21 mm, 24 mm, and 27 mm inserts to support a more personalized fit for more moms.

Silicone breast shields adapt to the body for a snug, comfortable seal, with included 21 mm, 24 mm, and 27 mm inserts to support a more personalized fit for more moms. Powerful vacuum: With up to 300 mmHg and 9 adjustable levels, Melody InBra™ helps moms achieve optimal milk flow.

With up to 300 mmHg and 9 adjustable levels, Melody InBra™ helps moms achieve optimal milk flow. Rechargeable all-day battery: Up to 2.5 hours of pumping or up to 10 sessions per charge.

Up to 2.5 hours of pumping or up to 10 sessions per charge. Easy to assemble: Four parts for easy assembly and breakdown for moms on the go.

Introducing Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free: Big on performance. Light on you.

Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free combines Medela's research-backed pumping technology with an ultra-compact wearable design created to fit more naturally into a mother's day. Clinically proven to deliver 11.8% more milk per session2. It features Medela's patented 2-Phase Expression® technology, which mimics a baby's natural sucking rhythm to support efficient milk removal. Lightweight, discreet collection cups fit inside most nursing bras, helping moms pump confidently at home, at work, or on the go.

Key features include:

Ultra-light, ultra-small: A separate, palm-sized motor unit paired with lightweight, in-bra collection cups—among the lightest on the market—lets moms pump comfortably and confidently without weighing on the breast. The compact design makes it easy to move freely while pumping.

A separate, palm-sized motor unit paired with lightweight, in-bra collection cups—among the lightest on the market—lets moms pump comfortably and confidently without weighing on the breast. The compact design makes it easy to move freely while pumping. Powerful performance: Medela's clinically tested, research-based pumping pattern and patented 2-Phase Expression® technology mimic a baby's natural sucking rhythm to support effective and comfortable milk expression.

Medela's clinically tested, research-based pumping pattern and patented 2-Phase Expression® technology mimic a baby's natural sucking rhythm to support effective and comfortable milk expression. You choose your fit: Wide-angle breast shields are clinically proven to deliver up to 11.8% more milk 2 , while three additional inserts help provide a comfortable, personalized fit for over 95% of nipple sizes—so moms can find the comfort that works best for them.

Wide-angle breast shields are clinically proven to deliver up to 11.8% more milk , while three additional inserts help provide a comfortable, personalized fit for over 95% of nipple sizes—so moms can find the comfort that works best for them. Designed to fit into your day: A built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 2 hours of pumping (or up to 8 pumping sessions) on a single charge, giving moms the freedom to pump wherever the day takes them. Paired with the compact motor unit and handy lanyard with clip, it makes hands-free pumping easy wherever life takes you.

A built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 2 hours of pumping (or up to 8 pumping sessions) on a single charge, giving moms the freedom to pump wherever the day takes them. Paired with the compact motor unit and handy lanyard with clip, it makes hands-free pumping easy wherever life takes you. Fuss-free handling: With just three easy-to-clean parts, all dishwasher safe, assembly and cleaning are simple—so moms can spend more time with their baby. Easy-pour spouts also help reduce spills and mess during milk transfers.

With just three easy-to-clean parts, all dishwasher safe, assembly and cleaning are simple—so moms can spend more time with their baby. Easy-pour spouts also help reduce spills and mess during milk transfers. Intuitive, personalized settings: A simple 4-button interface, intuitive indicator lights, and 9 pre-programmed settings make it easy to customize each pumping session, adjust settings, and keep track of pumping mode and battery life for maximum comfort and efficiency.

"Every feeding journey looks different, and mothers need solutions that fit naturally into everyday life," said Kelley Evans, Chief Commercial Officer Consumer at Medela. "With Melody InBra™ and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free, we're expanding our wearable portfolio to give mothers more choice and flexibility, backed by the research and reliability they expect from Medela."

Together, Melody InBra™ and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free reflect Medela's continued commitment to creating research-based solutions designed around the realities of motherhood and the many ways today's families feed.

Availability

Melody InBra™ is available on Amazon at a suggested retail price of $149.99 USD and through insurance (learn more about insurance coverage here). Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free is available on Amazon at a suggested retail price of $179.99 USD.

For more information on Medela and its full range of breastfeeding and pumping solutions, please visit medela.com.

About Medela

Medela believes care should work for the people receiving it. Through more than 60 years of research, observing how feeding and care actually happen, and listening to the moms, patients, and healthcare professionals who use its products, Medela turns science into care across more than 100 countries. As the healthcare choice for over 6 million hospitals and homes worldwide, Medela provides research-based breast milk feeding products, hospital healthcare solutions, and clinical education — advancing health outcomes for patients and families, and supporting every mother's feeding journey, her way. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

(1) Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023 & 2024

(2) Sakalidis VS et al. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2020; 99(11):1561-1567.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. What is the difference between Melody InBra™ and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free?

A. Melody InBra™ is designed for mothers looking for a simple, comfortable wearable pump that fits seamlessly into daily routines. It is a true in-bra, all-in-one wearable pump, with the motor integrated directly into the collection cups for a discreet pumping experience. Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free is designed for mothers who want a smaller, lighter wearable pumping solution with clinically proven performance and Medela's advanced pumping technology. It features wearable collection cups connected to a compact pump motor worn separately, offering a lightweight and flexible pumping experience.

Q. Are wearable breast pumps hands-free?

A. Yes. Both Melody InBra™ and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free are hands-free wearable breast pumps that allow mothers to pump while continuing daily activities. Melody InBra™ is a true in-bra, all-in-one wearable pump with the motor integrated into the collection cups, while Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free features wearable collection cups connected to a compact pump motor worn separately.

Q. How do I clean the pumps?

A. Both pumps are designed with a limited number of parts for easier cleaning. Melody InBra™ has four main parts, and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free has three washable parts when used without inserts.

Q. Where can I buy Melody InBra™ and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free?

A.

Melody InBra™: Available on Amazon at a suggested retail price of $149.99 and through insurance.

Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free: Available on Amazon at a suggested retail price of $179.99.

SOURCE Medela