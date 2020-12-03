Medela Unveils the Next Generation of The Moms' Room to Support Breastfeeding Families Across the U.S.

MCHENRY, Ill., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela, the most trusted* and No. 1 mom-recommended+ breast pump brand today announced the next generation of The Moms' Room, offering unparalleled support for breastfeeding families through critical, journey-defining challenges and milestones. The free program will continue to provide customized breastfeeding support empowering her with resources and education throughout the duration of her breastfeeding journey, and now includes sneak previews and opportunities to test products, as well as help moms acquire an insurance-covered breast pump, initiate a strong breast milk supply and return to work after maternity leave.

"The Moms' Room is a new kind of VIP service that moms deserve and we are honored to provide," said Melissa Gonzales, executive vice president of the Americas of Medela LLC. "We set out to solve some of moms' biggest challenges, and that included acquiring a breast pump through her insurance. We have simplified that complex process with our new Concierge service, and now can offer a comprehensive program designed to provide the wrap-around support that moms and families need through their breastfeeding journey."

One of the newest features of the redesigned program is The Moms' Room Concierge, which simplifies the process for moms to get an insurance-covered breast pump. Medela has joined with premier partners Aeroflow Breastpumps and Byram Healthcare to support moms in getting their Medela insurance-covered breast pump as seamlessly as possible. Future expansion could include additional other partners to meet the demands of moms and ensure nationwide coverage. Through text message, email, and her personal profile, mom is kept up-to-date on every step in the process of her breast pump order. The experience is designed to help mom feel at-ease and supported through what is typically a complex process. Members also have access to a specialized team of customer service specialists to make sure her experience is hassle-free.

The Moms' Room also features a new Beta Testers program, offering members exclusive opportunities to test and try Medela products before anyone else. The Moms' Room Beta Testers get behind-the-scenes access to Medela's research and product development like never before, with invitations to be the first in testing Medela products and providing feedback on experiences, products or initiatives.

In addition to Beta Testers and the Concierge service, program features include:

Breastfeeding Education and Advanced Personalization: New customized experience based on moms' selections within the program, such as due date, breast pump type, Concierge or Beta Tester membership type, and more from 6 weeks prenatal through two years postnatal. Moms can also now register more than one child to tailor her experience for her growing family. After registering her Medela breast pump, members will also get free access to Breastfeeding University.

New customized experience based on moms' selections within the program, such as due date, breast pump type, Concierge or Beta Tester membership type, and more from 6 weeks prenatal through two years postnatal. Moms can also now register more than one child to tailor her experience for her growing family. After registering her Medela breast pump, members will also get free access to Breastfeeding University. Exclusive Deals and Perks: Access more than $100 in deals and perks through members-only discounts of up to 30 percent on products and bundles

Access more than in deals and perks through members-only discounts of up to 30 percent on products and bundles VIP Customer Care: Front-of-the-line support with an exclusive customer service phone number

Front-of-the-line support with an exclusive customer service phone number Breast Pump Registration: Easy access for moms' to register breast pump and receive tips, tricks, and helpful information.

The revamp of The Moms Room follows the recent launch of the Pump In Style® with MaxFlowTM breast pump, which offers hospital performance in a highly effective yet easy-to-use closed-system breast pump accessible through insurance. Pump In Style with MaxFlow is available through most insurance plans, and moms can see if they are eligible by joining The Moms' Room and selecting 'yes' to become a Concierge member when they sign up.

About Medela

With headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, and a U.S.-based manufacturing and development facility in McHenry, Illinois, Medela supports millions of moms and babies and patients in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the #1 breast pump brand*+, Medela provides the best in research-based breast milk feeding products and clinical education to support moms' breast milk feeding journey. The company is fully dedicated to supporting mothers so that they can provide breast milk to their baby for as long as they choose. For more information, visit www.medela.us/breastfeeding.

*Voted most trusted breast pump brand by United States and Canadian shoppers based on the 2020 BrandSpark® American and Canadian Trust Studies

+IQVIA, using ProVoice Survey; September 2019-August 2019

