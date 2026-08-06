Medela's Motion InBra™ Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Parenting Awards Winner

MCHENRY, Ill., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals1, announced today that the Motion InBra™ Wearable Breast Pump was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/parenting2026.

Motion InBra™ is a fully wearable breast pump designed to make pumping more comfortable, effective, and easier to fit into mom's day. Built on clinically proven 2-Phase Expression® Technology, Motion InBra is clinically shown to increase milk output by 11.8% per session². A rechargeable battery provides up to 10 pumping sessions on a single charge, while intuitive controls, a clear digital display, and just three parts to clean (membrane, container, and breast shield, excluding optional inserts) make pumping simpler and easier to fit into everyday life.

"Breast pump technology should make life easier for moms, not give them one more thing to figure out," said Kelley Evans, Chief Commercial Officer, Consumer at Medela. "With Motion InBra, we brought together decades of research and a deep understanding of what moms actually need: comfort, effective milk removal, and a pump that feels simple to use. We're incredibly grateful to the Good Housekeeping Institute and the parents who tested Motion InBra in their everyday lives and found it worthy of this award."

Behind every Good Housekeeping Parenting Awards winner is months of expert evaluation and real-world testing. Scientists, engineers, product analysts, and parenting editors at the Good Housekeeping Institute rigorously review hundreds of products to identify the best options for babies, kids, and caregivers. After thoroughly assessing product information and brand data, experts conducted hands-on evaluations in the GH Institute Labs to assess performance, durability, and ease of use. At the same time, more than 330 parent testers used the products in their everyday lives, providing in-depth feedback. Winners were selected based on factors including quality, innovation, convenience, safety, and value.

Motion InBra is available now at Medela.com and Amazon, and can also be ordered through insurance. For more information, visit medela.com/en-us.

About Medela

Medela believes care should work for the people receiving it. Through more than 60 years of research, observing how feeding and care actually happen, and listening to the moms, patients, and healthcare professionals who use its products, Medela turns science into care across more than 100 countries. As the healthcare choice for over 6 million hospitals and homes worldwide, Medela provides research-based breast milk feeding products, hospital healthcare solutions, and clinical education — advancing health outcomes for patients and families, and supporting every mother's feeding journey, her way. For more information, visit medela.com.

(1) Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023 & 2024

(2) Sakalidis VS, et al. Breast shield design impacts milk removal dynamics during pumping: A randomized controlled non-inferiority trial. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2020.

SOURCE Medela