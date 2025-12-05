MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medellín is seeking to attract visitors "who value sustainability" and "respect for community" at the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) Annual Conference, which runs until Friday in Maryland.

According to the Medellín Secretariat of Tourism and Entertainment, the Colombian city is participating in the event at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center (Maryland) to present its tourism offerings to attract visitors who value sustainability, community respect, and quality experiences.

Medellín seeks to attract US visitors who value “respect for community”. EFE/ Camilo Duque Dazzy/ Greater Medellín Convention & Visitors Bureau (PRNewsfoto/Secretaría de Turismo y Entretenimiento de Medellín)

The USTOA Annual Conference and Marketplace is one of the most relevant events in the US tourism industry. The association was founded in 1972 and "is recognized for its commitment" to responsible tourism and to promoting experiences that contribute to cultural and environmental preservation.

"As an active member of the association, the city joins a space that brings together the leading tour operators in the United States, international destinations, and specialized suppliers in an environment designed to build strategic alliances and generate high-value business," the secretariat told EFE.

For this edition, Medellín has joined the academic section of the conference and has secured 10 business-to-business meetings, confirmed by US operators interested in expanding their portfolios to emerging destinations in Latin America.

"Medellín comes to USTOA with a strengthened portfolio, especially in the entertainment and social tourism segment," the secretariat said, adding that the city had established itself as an "ideal" destination for travelers looking for cultural and leisure experiences, "with a responsible focus."

Medellín : An open city

According to the Medellín tourism agency, the growing calendar of international events, the gastronomic and musical offerings, and the nightlife in the capital of the department of Antioquia show a city open to receiving travelers, but committed to promoting practices that respect the local setting.

The Medellín Mayor's Office points out that international operators can design programs that meet travelers' expectations thanks to its modern hotel infrastructure, its venues for large events, the "expanding" flight connectivity, and the range of cultural offerings.

"The city seeks to build long-term partnerships with operators committed to a more conscious form of travel aligned with the future of the industry," concluded the office.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839656/Medellin.jpg

SOURCE Secretaría de Turismo y Entretenimiento de Medellín