Medely Expands into Seven Key U.S. Markets to Simplify Healthcare Staffing and Address Labor Shortages

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medely, a leading healthcare workforce management solution, today announced its expansion into seven new markets. Medely's expansion is poised to address critical labor shortages by optimizing staffing efficiency, reducing operational costs, and addressing the growing demand for healthcare services in these key markets.

Expanding to Meet Market Demand

Medely launches in new markets, offering flexible staffing solutions to address critical healthcare labor challenges. Post this

Medely's expansion is driven by extensive research into the specific needs of medical facilities. As demand for care grows across the U.S., many facilities are facing difficulty finding qualified staff, especially for short-term or fluctuating needs. Medely's platform is designed to address these challenges by offering immediate access to pre-vetted qualified independent professionals in real-time.

Here's why these regions were selected:

Nashville : As a healthcare hub, Nashville is seeing a rise in outpatient care demand, especially with the city's growing population. A 2021 study by the Tennessee Hospital Association reported that Tennessee needed about 15,700 more RNs to provide a national average level of care accounting for demographics, prevalence of disease and health risk factors, and socioeconomic factors within the state's population.

: As a healthcare hub, is seeing a rise in outpatient care demand, especially with the city's growing population. A by the Tennessee Hospital Association reported that needed about 15,700 more RNs to provide a national average level of care accounting for demographics, prevalence of disease and health risk factors, and socioeconomic factors within the state's population. Indianapolis : With a rapidly growing healthcare market, Indianapolis is experiencing increasing demand for outpatient services. Estimates predict that Indiana would need an additional 5,000 nurses by 2031 , equal to graduating an additional 1,300 nurses each year until that time, according to the Indiana Hospital Association.

: With a rapidly growing healthcare market, is experiencing increasing demand for outpatient services. Estimates predict that would need an additional , equal to graduating an additional 1,300 nurses each year until that time, according to the Indiana Hospital Association. Charlotte : The fast-growing population of Charlotte is driving demand for outpatient care services. Medely's talent marketplace offers an efficient, cost-effective solution to staff these facilities with the right talent, ensuring high-quality patient care and reducing staff shortages.

: The fast-growing population of is driving demand for outpatient care services. Medely's talent marketplace offers an efficient, cost-effective solution to staff these facilities with the right talent, ensuring high-quality patient care and reducing staff shortages. Columbus : Columbus has seen an increase in nurse churn rates, with about 40% of nurses reporting significant unit turnover. The financial impact is substantial, as each percent reduction in RN turnover can save hospitals an average of $262,500 annually according to data from NSI . By providing a streamlined, efficient way to fill shifts quickly and with quality professionals, Medely can play a significant role in helping hospitals reduce turnover-related costs.

: Columbus has seen an increase in nurse churn rates, with about 40% of nurses reporting significant unit turnover. The financial impact is substantial, as each percent reduction in RN turnover can save hospitals an average of annually according to . By providing a streamlined, efficient way to fill shifts quickly and with quality professionals, Medely can play a significant role in helping hospitals reduce turnover-related costs. Las Vegas : With seasonal fluctuations and a dynamic population, Las Vegas presents unique staffing challenges for outpatient facilities. For example, in 2023, Las Vegas attracted approximately 40.83 million visitors, contributing to the demand for healthcare services, especially in emergency and urgent care sectors. Medely's platform offers the flexibility to scale staffing needs up or down, ensuring facilities can meet demand while keeping operational costs manageable.

: With seasonal fluctuations and a dynamic population, presents unique staffing challenges for outpatient facilities. For example, in 2023, attracted approximately 40.83 million visitors, contributing to the demand for healthcare services, especially in emergency and urgent care sectors. Medely's platform offers the flexibility to scale staffing needs up or down, ensuring facilities can meet demand while keeping operational costs manageable. Portland : According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , job openings in the healthcare and social assistance sector in Portland rose 48% from 1.2 million in 2019 to 1.8 million in 2023. This surge reflects a demand for healthcare professionals driven by clinician shortages and high turnover, as many seek better pay, working conditions, or retirement.

: According to the , job openings in the healthcare and social assistance sector in rose 48% from 1.2 million in 2019 to 1.8 million in 2023. This surge reflects a demand for healthcare professionals driven by clinician shortages and high turnover, as many seek better pay, working conditions, or retirement. Kansas City : Kansas City's outpatient care sector is expanding, but nurse education enrollment is down, making flexible staffing solutions more crucial than ever. In fact, one study cites that, "29% of registered nurses and 23% of licensed practical nurses in Kansas are planning to retire within the next five years. And enrollments in nursing education programs are down 39% over the last 10 years." Medely's Talent Marketplace offers a way for facilities to quickly find qualified independent professionals, ensuring high-quality care while reducing time-to-hire.

Streamlining Staffing with Medely's Talent Marketplace

Medely's Talent Marketplace provides facilities with immediate access to a diverse pool of independent healthcare professionals across multiple disciplines, reducing the administrative burden and cost typically associated with traditional staffing models. The platform's intuitive interface and real-time availability allow facilities to fill shifts faster with less overhead.

"We're incredibly excited to expand into these new markets, where we see a critical need for flexible, high-quality healthcare staffing solutions," said CEO and Founder of Medely, Waleed Nasr. "We're not only helping healthcare facilities meet immediate staffing needs, but also driving long-term equity by providing healthcare professionals with the freedom to choose their work schedules, while supporting diverse talent pools."

Introducing Talent Fusion: A Seamless Solution for Workforce Management Needs

In addition to the Talent Marketplace, Medely offers Talent Fusion, a solution to manage internal talent pools and fill per diem and longer-term shifts with one solution.

By utilizing Medely's marketplace with internal resource management, facilities gain full visibility into their contingent labor data—including time tracking, credentialing, and vendor management—within a single solution.

This is why the largest outpatient network in the country is using Talent Fusion, allowing them to analyze spend and usage across facilities, make data-driven decisions, increase revenue, and manage their internal workforce and independent per diem talent. The solution provides a scalable, tailored approach to staffing that adapts to evolving needs.

A Future-Focused Approach

As Medely continues to scale its operations, the company is not just expanding its footprint – it is also rethinking the future of healthcare staffing. Medely's expansion into these seven new markets is part of a broader strategy to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. healthcare system. By continuing to leverage data and technology, Medely is creating a future where healthcare staffing is more accessible, equitable, and efficient for all.

For more information about Medely and its services, please visit www.medely.com .

About Medely

Medely is a leading workforce management solution, addressing critical labor shortages and transforming the healthcare workforce. Through its innovative Talent Marketplace and Talent Fusion solutions, Medely unifies the extended workforce by integrating internal resources, independent per diem staffing, credentialing, and vendor management into a single seamless solution. By streamlining staffing, reducing operational costs, and meeting the growing demand for healthcare services, Medely empowers outpatient facilities to thrive.

SOURCE Medely Inc