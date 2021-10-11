Medely Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with New CFO Hire

John Mark joins Medely's executive team at a critical time, as the company prepares to enter a phase of hyper-growth. He comes prepared, experienced in the technology sector and operationally oriented. With 17 years of experience, John Mark was most recently the head of finance at Workrise (previously RigUp), a workforce management platform for the skilled trades, where he helped grow the company to a $2.9 billion valuation and almost $1B in annual GSV.

"The marketplace that the team at Medely is building is mission-critical to our country's healthcare needs and easing the burden many hospitals, clinics and surgical centers are facing, trying to efficiently staff their facilities with quality medical professionals," John Mark says. "I see tremendous opportunity in this organization and am incredibly excited to help lead this important next phase of growth."

"Finding a top-notch finance leader to join as CFO has been a top priority for Medely as we focused on strengthening our executive team with competencies to grow the business at scale, said Waleed Nasr, CEO of Medely. "John Mark's broad experience is a perfect match to support our continued growth."

About Medely -

Medely is the largest workforce management platform specializing in delivering healthcare professionals through an on demand marketplace. As an economic empowerment engine, Medely allows healthcare professionals instant access to high paying jobs with the freedom and flexibility to work when/where they want, while providing healthcare facilities access to the largest on-demand network of ready to work healthcare professionals.

SOURCE Medely Inc

Related Links

www.medely.com

