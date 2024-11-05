Medeologix Expands Hydrophilic Coating Services, Partners with Biocoat® Incorporated to Solidify Position as The Bay Area's Premier Catheter Solutions Provider

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medeologix, a leading brand in medical device manufacturing, today announced a significant expansion of its end-to-end catheter solutions with the addition of hydrophilic coating services, further cementing its status as the Bay Area's premier choice for advanced catheter solutions. This expansion is bolstered by a partnership with Biocoat, an industry-leading hydrophilic coating materials provider with established FDA master files to streamline regulatory approvals. This also demonstrates Medeologix's commitment to delivering premium, innovative coating solutions for cutting-edge catheter technologies.

For over two decades, Medeologix has had the privilege of growing alongside its clients, offering one-stop shop service from concept to mass production for the medical device industry. The solutions include in-house extrusion, medical balloon forming, complex catheter manufacturing, PET heat shrink tubing, over-molding, secondary operations, and finished device solutions. The expansion of hydrophilic coating services reinforces Medeologix's commitment to providing a comprehensive, one-stop shop for catheter development and manufacturing. The company's unique advantage lies in its vertically integrated approach, incorporating hydrophilic coating directly into the catheter processing workflow. This integrated service model is designed to enhance efficiency, quality, and cost-effectiveness for their clients.

"Our partnership with Biocoat is a game-changer," said Albert Weng, Chief Development Officer of Medeologix. "It allows us to offer our clients not just speed and efficiency, but also the assurance of working with industry-leading coating materials backed by robust regulatory support."

"By integrating hydrophilic coating services into our existing catheter production line, we deliver lightning-fast solutions with unprecedented efficiency," said Albert Weng. "This advancement allows us to offer our clients in the Bay Area and beyond an unparalleled combination of speed and consistency."

Key benefits of Medeologix's expanded services include:

Proximity advantage, delivering lightning-fast solutions without delays

Streamlined production process, accelerating time-to-market for new catheter designs

Enhanced quality control through end-to-end oversight of the manufacturing process

Cost efficiency for clients by mitigating the need for multiple vendors

Customizable coating solutions to meet specific performance requirements

As the Bay Area's first choice for hydrophilic coatings, Medeologix continues to set the standard for catheter manufacturing excellence. This service enhancement represents a significant step forward in the company's mission to accelerate medical device development and manufacturing.

For more information about its expanded hydrophilic coating services, please visit https://www.medeologix.com/en/service/page/hydrophilic_coating.

About Medeologix

Medeologix (www.Medeologix.com) is a global provider of medical device development and manufacturing services, collaborating with customers to deliver life-saving minimally invasive devices. The One-Stop Shop Service is supported by clinical application know-how, technical expertise, manufacturing solutions, and a relentless focus on customer and operational excellence. Medeologix streamlines the path to market, ensuring faster market penetration and driving client business success. For more information about our services, please visit Medeologix.com or send the inquiries to [email protected].

About Biocoat Incorporated

Biocoat Incorporated is a full-service coatings provider specializing in supplying lubricious hydrophilic coatings custom engineered to meet specific clinical parameters for medical devices to original equipment manufacturers, start-up companies, and contract manufacturers. Biocoat also provides coating services and polymer services to companies requiring assistance with medical device manufacturing. To learn more about Biocoat, visit www.biocoat.com.

*Biocoat is a registered trademark of Biocoat Incorporated.

