Medeor Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Karen Smith as President and Chief Executive Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medeor Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of personalized cellular immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Smith MD., PhD., as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Dr. Smith brings to Medeor Therapeutics an extensive background in drug development and executive leadership," said Dr. C.P. Liu, Chairman of Medeor Therapeutics. "Dr. Smith's career achievements include the development and approval of numerous therapies across immunotherapeutic and related fields, and her experience building and shaping organizations will be an invaluable asset in moving Medeor's technologies forward."

"I am delighted to join Medeor as the President and CEO and as a member of the company's Board of Directors," said Dr. Smith. "This is an outstanding opportunity to lead a company with a really promising future. I look forward to working with the talented team at Medeor as we advance multiple programs in transplant and other indications through the clinic to deliver life changing innovative products to patients."

Immediately prior to joining Medeor, Dr. Smith was the CEO of an international organization focused on oncology therapeutics in late stage clinical trials. Prior to that, Dr. Smith was the Chief Medical Officer for Jazz Pharmaceuticals leading the development and approval of Vyxeos and Defitelio. Her breadth of experience covers diverse therapeutic areas including oncology, rare disease, cardiology, dermatology, and neuroscience; as well as a successful record of acquisitions, divestitures, and partnership deals. Dr. Smith has previously served on the boards of Forward Pharma and Sucampo and is currently serving as a Director for Acceleron Pharma, Antares Pharma, and Sangamo Therapeutics. Dr. Smith holds an MD in Cardiology, PhD in Molecular Oncology, MBA, and a Masters in Law.

About Medeor Therapeutics, Inc.

Medeor Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovery, development and commercialization of personalized cellular immunotherapies to improve outcomes in organ transplant recipients and patients that suffer from hematologic conditions. Medeor's product candidates each comprise a unique composition of different types of hematopoietic donor-derived cells, based on breakthrough technologies discovered at Stanford University and exclusively licensed by Medeor. These product candidates are designed to produce mixed chimerism, the co-existence of both recipient and donor blood and immune cells in the recipient. For organ transplant patients, mixed chimerism can induce donor-specific immune tolerance, which reduces the likelihood of transplant organ loss, reduces or eliminates chronic immunosuppressive drug therapy, and thereby improves patient outcomes. For hematologic conditions, mixed chimerism has the potential to reduce or eliminate disease symptoms. For more information, visit www.medeortx.com.

