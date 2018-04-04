Medeor Therapeutics Expands Executive Team

"We are delighted to welcome Iqbal and Mike to Medeor and our executive leadership team," said Steven R. Deitcher, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Medeor. "As we move into multiple late-stage clinical trials during 2018, we anticipate that Iqbal's and Mike's combined expertise and experience will catalyze operational success. Our newly-expanded executive team has the acumen and skills to drive our clinical programs forward."

Dr. Husain brings over 25 years of research and cross-functional project and program management experience to Medeor. He joins Medeor from Alder Biopharmaceuticals, where he served as Vice President, Program and Portfolio Management from April 2016 to March 2018. He was Vice President, Project Management at CTI Biopharma Corp. from March 2014 to April 2016. From 1995 to 2013, Dr. Husain held positions of increasing responsibility at Amgen Inc., including Executive Director, Program Management and Strategic Operations. Dr. Husain received his B.Sc. in Physiology and Biochemistry (Jt. Honors) and his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Leeds, UK.

Mr. Zdanowski brings nearly three decades of engineering, manufacturing and product management experience to Medeor, including over a decade of experience in cellular therapies. He joins Medeor from the New York Stem Cell Foundation, where he served as Vice President of GMP Operations from November 2017 to March 2018. He was an independent consultant in the manufacture of CAR-T and IPS cellular therapies from August 2016 to November 2017. Previously he served as Vice President of Manufacturing at Mesoblast from April 2013 to August 2016. From 2007 to 2013, he served as Director of Operations of the National Cord Blood Program at the New York Blood Center. Mr. Zdanowski received his BSE in Mechanical Engineering and BA in Philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania, and his MBA from Columbia University.

About Medeor Therapeutics, Inc.

Medeor Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of personalized cellular immunotherapies to improve outcomes in organ transplant recipients as well as non-transplant indications. Medeor's series of product candidates each comprise a unique composition of different types of hematopoietic donor-derived cells, initially based on breakthrough technologies discovered at Stanford University and exclusively licensed by Medeor. These product candidates are designed to produce mixed chimerism, the co-existence of both recipient and donor blood and immune cells in the recipient. For organ transplant recipients, mixed chimerism is intended to allow these patients to achieve donor-specific immune tolerance, prevent transplant organ loss, reduce or eliminate chronic immunosuppressive drug therapy, and thereby improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.medeortherapeutics.com.

Contact

Matthew Plunkett, Ph.D.

Chief Financial and Business Officer

mplunkett@medeortx.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medeor-therapeutics-expands-executive-team-300624062.html

SOURCE Medeor Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medeortherapeutics.com

