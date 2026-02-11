MEDESTO ENDS THE MAZE

New intelligent patient engagement and care coordination platform solves the four problems that have plagued the industry for decades

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medesto Health launched today with the first intelligent patient engagement and care coordination platform.

Patients don't just have questions. They're drowning. Every bill looks like a threat. Every document is written in a language designed to confuse them. They don't know if their medication is working or killing them. They don't know who to call. They don't know if anyone's listening. So they stop trying. They miss doses. They skip refills. They disappear. Not because they don't care, but because caring got too hard.

Care teams aren't just busy. They're fractured. Phone calls that go nowhere. Voicemails that pile up. Notes in one place, alerts in another, patient history somewhere else. Nothing connects. They're not delivering care. They're excavating for it. By the time they find what they need, they've lost hours they'll never get back. Hours that could have been spent on more patients. Better care. Actual outcomes.

Both sides want the same thing: connection. Understanding. A way through.

Medesto builds that bridge.

"We spent years watching the system fail from the inside," said Ted Mills, Co-Founder and CEO. "Patients lost in the dark. Care teams buried alive. Everyone trying. Everyone failing. We didn't start Medesto to build another tool. We started it to end the suffering on both sides of the equation."

"Everyone else optimized the mess. We burned it down," said Joe Viscomi, CTO. "We combined the latest developments in several areas of technology and clinical care modeling to completely rethink how pharmacies, providers, and other healthcare stakeholders interact with patients. We are putting the patient at the center of everything and it isn't just more efficient. It actually provides better care and improves the patient experience and their outcomes."

The Four Wounds

The industry has bled from the same four wounds for decades:

Fragmented communication. Patients and care teams can't reach each other.

Shallow engagement. One-way notifications that patients ignore because they're noise, not help.

Operational inefficiency. 60 to 70 percent of staff time consumed by admin instead of care.

Reactive care. Interventions that come after the damage, not before.

Every vendor in the market addresses a piece. A notification here. A workflow there. Another screen. Another login. Another silo.

Medesto ends the fragmentation. One platform. Every problem. No gaps.

What Medesto Does

The platform automates patient engagement and captures real-world data on patients, medications, and assessments, feeding it directly into existing health records. But Medesto doesn't just collect data. It thinks. Built-in intelligence surfaces what matters, flags what's urgent, and tells care teams where to focus next. Organizations automate outreach, trigger clinical interventions, and streamline workflows that keep patients connected and on the right therapy.

Patients get clarity. Real, simple, human clarity. They know what's happening with their care, who to reach when something feels wrong, and they get answers when they need them.

Care teams get visibility and direction. Not drowning in data but working with intelligence that works for them. They ask a question, they get an answer. No digging. No searching. No waiting. Everyone on the care team, pharmacists, providers, coordinators, sees the same picture. They do more. They help more people.

Both sides stop fighting the system and start working together.

The Market

Medesto serves specialty and retail pharmacies, providers, clinical care facilities, payors, PBMs, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. A $7.6 billion market growing 20% annually.

It's a market desperate for something that actually works. Not another point solution. Not another screen to toggle between. A platform that does what the industry has promised for years and never delivered.

Medesto delivers it.

Where Medesto Comes From

Medesto spun out of Perigon Health 360 after completing a funding round. The founding team didn't read about the problems in healthcare. They lived them. Years inside the maze. Watching patients fall through cracks. Watching care teams burn out. Learning exactly where the system breaks and what it would take to reinvent it.

Medesto is a reinvention.

Availability

Medesto Health is live. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. For more information, visit medestohealth.com.

Medesto is the space between patients and everyone else. The company built an intelligent patient engagement and care coordination platform that connects patients to care teams and care teams to each other. Automating engagement, capturing real-world data, and turning information into action. The maze ends here.

Medesto Health - The Space Between.

