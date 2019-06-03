MedEvac Foundation International Brings Nursing Organizations Together for First Ever Emergency, Trauma, and Transport Nurses Workforce Study

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MedEvac Foundation International announced today it has joined forces with the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the Society of Trauma Nurses (STN), the Air & Surface Transport Nurses Association (ASTNA), and the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) to release a study on the current state of the emergency, trauma, and transport nursing workforce as a whole, as well as gain a deeper understanding of the characteristics and issues facing emergency, trauma and transport nurses.

The MedEvac Foundation and its partners worked with the Human Resources Research Organization (HumRRO) to collect, analyze, and synthesize multiple sources of data, [including both existing databases and a direct survey of practicing nurses across the emergency spectrum] to gather information on the current state of the workforce and expected changes to it over the next five to ten years. Although several sources document information on the national nursing workforce overall, none provide detailed information on the population of nurses in the emergency, trauma, and transport spectrum, such as geographical location, age, work environment, experience, and career goals. Without this information, it is difficult to understand the makeup of the current workforce and accurately project the types and amount of resources necessary to meet the demand for emergency, trauma, and transport nursing services now and into the future.

"Emergency care can, and typically does, affect everyone in their lifetime. We're very excited to support the nursing community and the long-ranging effects this study will have on emergency, trauma, and transport medicine as a whole," said Rick Sherlock, CEO of MedEvac Foundation International.

As part of the study, the survey asked participants to provide examples of when they, or one of their colleagues, did something that had an important impact on human, medical, or operational outcomes. Survey respondents provided nearly 2,000 examples. Common themes in these examples include that emergency spectrum nurses:

Assess, intervene, evaluate and communicate regarding critical medical information from patients

Prevent errors by catching overlooked medical issues

Provide support to patients even after discharge

Advocate for patients with physicians and management

Provide counsel and support to patients and their families

Identify and help victims of child abuse, domestic violence, elder abuse, and human trafficking

Help patients with "bigger picture" issues

Increase patient safety

Identify the need for, and implement, new programs

Increase the quality, speed, and effectiveness of operations.

"When BCEN decided to invest in research to determine the size of the emergency, transport and trauma nurse workforce, and better understand the issues, challenges and professional development needs of nurses across the emergency spectrum, we went straight to the MedEvac Foundation International," said BCEN Executive Director Janie Schumaker, MBA, RN, CEN. "The combination of MedEvac Foundation's highly regarded track record in managing quality research studies and the invaluable input, insight and funding support from STN, ASTNA and ENA, has yielded a treasure trove of critical information that will benefit emergency nursing and emergency care, today and in the years to come."

