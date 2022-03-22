Medeze Named Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Company of the Year in the Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Industry

The company is at the forefront of innovating stem cell banking, exploring the science of longevity, and offering disruptive solutions to regenerative medicine through its pioneering healthcare technology. As a result, Medeze is reshaping the way age, illness, and incurable diseases are treated.

"Medeze is one of the most experienced mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) banks in the region. The company garnered this reputation thanks to its R&D department's commitment to high-quality research regarding advanced regenerative medicine," said Azza Fazar, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Medeze Group captures the surging opportunity in stem cell banking by leveraging its offerings for newborns (cord blood, placenta and cord tissue) and adults (adipose tissue and epithelial cells)."

Medeze addresses the growing needs of people who expect to have healthier and longer lives with its highly differentiated services in an industry that is rapidly evolving. The company is taking advantage of this expanding market with valuable solutions for newborns and adults, including adipose tissue, cord blood, placenta, and cord tissue banking.

In addition, its research and development (R&D) abilities position Medeze as a key player in the market and its first-class research is positively impacting patients that seek stem cell procedures. The company is increasing its services by heavily investing in leading-edge technologies and leveraging this R&D.

"Medeze dedicates its energy to R&D to create high-quality customer offerings. It takes pride in its research-backed offerings, which give physicians and patients the confidence they need when selecting the best stem cell banking solution," noted Fazar. "The company strives to expand its offerings based on the latest technologies, such as stem cell printed cornea and hair follicle banking services."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

