MEDFAR, Fastest-growing EMR/EHR Provider, Announces Successful Entry Into the U.S. Primary Care Market with COMTRON Integration

MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MEDFAR, developer of the Integrated Care Platform MYLE and leading Canadian EMR provider, has successfully completed the integration of New York-based COMTRON, establishing a strategic foothold in the U.S. primary care market. With the acquisition of Medgen electronic health records (EHR), LABGEN LIS for medical laboratories, and revenue cycle management (RCM) software & services, MEDFAR now offers a comprehensive suite of tools for primary healthcare professionals across the United States.

Since pioneering the first web-based EMR in Quebec, MEDFAR's innovative approach has fueled steady and exponential growth. Its core product, the MYLE Integrated Care Platform, has become the #1 solution used by primary care teams, and is the fastest growing EMR in Canada.

"This latest integration fast tracks MEDFAR's mission of driving excellence and efficiency in healthcare globally," said Elias Farah, CEO and co-founder of MEDFAR. "Lab Information System (LIS) and advanced RCM software and service capabilities add a crucial dimension to our MYLE Integrated Care Platform. Together, they streamline primary care workflows across the entire patient journey, providing significant benefits to patients, diagnostic labs, and primary care providers."

"With over 35 years of industry experience supporting thousands of healthcare professionals in the United States, Medgen EHR, LABGEN LIS and MYLE RCM are well-positioned to excel under MEDFAR's leadership," said David Lalehzar, co-founder of COMTRON, at ADLM in Chicago. He also emphasized the alignment of values between the companies, noting MEDFAR's dedication to continuous innovation, remarkable customer-centric approach, and strong stakeholder relationships.

MEDFAR Redefines Brand Identity to Reflect Its Growth & Ambitious Healthcare Goals

The COMTRON acquisition prompted the MEDFAR team to reimagine its visual identity. The goal was to align the brand with the company's ambitious 5-5 goals of enabling 5 million care providers to deliver high-quality care to 500 million patients across 5 continents by 2030.

After months of brainstorming and iterating, we arrived at a breakthrough moment: our new brandmark. At its core are the letters "M" and "E" of MEDFAR, meticulously crafted to embody the company's values and aspirations. The "M" symbolizes the heartbeat of innovation pulsating through the organization, while the lines of the letter "E" signal forward motion, or drive as in our mission statement "Driving excellence and efficiency in healthcare". Together, they spell out "ME", underscoring MEDFAR's dedication to placing the user at the heart of everything we do.

For more information, visit https://www.medfarsolutions.com/en/brand-identity/.

About MEDFAR

Founded in 2010, MEDFAR provides an efficient and interconnected way of delivering high-quality care through its fast, reliable, and secure SaaS-based MYLE Integrated Care Platform. Its solutions streamline primary care workflows and empower more than 15,000 healthcare professionals daily to provide better care for more than 25 million patient interactions across North America. MEDFAR pledges to transform quality of care on a global scale with a plan to enable 5 million care providers to deliver high-quality care to 500 million patients across 5 continents by 2030.

About COMTRON

COMTRON has been a provider of cost-effective and customizable technology systems that help thousands of healthcare providers improve efficiency and optimize workflows since 1987. With over 35 years of experience solving complex healthcare challenges, COMTRON has built a reputation for exceptional reliability and robustness. COMTRON offers LABGEN LIS, a fully integrated Laboratory Information System designed for all types of medical laboratories, and Medgen, an EHR focused on clinician usability with an intuitive interface and fully integrated RCM.

