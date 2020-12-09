Medflyt Launches New Mobile Orientation Solution, Allowing Caregivers to be Hired, Trained and Oriented Digitally

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic, the decrease in nursing home residents has created a rapidly increasing demand for additional home caregivers. This surge has resulted in an urgency for updated access to appropriate training and other onboarding within the industry. Specifically, caregiver agencies are looking for ways to streamline orientation programs, as these learnings and protocols are paramount to the continuance of healthcare providers' ability to best serve their patients. Taking the lead to deliver on this need, Medflyt, a cloud-based web platform and mobile app that changes the way home care agencies staff, train and onboard caregivers to deliver in-home care to patients, today announced the launch of a new online orientation solution. This platform aims to help agency partners digitize the orientation experience and arm caregivers with the right tools and education materials.

In a recent survey of 11,000 home caregivers across the U.S., Medflyt found that 60% of respondents preferred to be trained online instead of in person due to safety concerns. In response to this and social distancing protocols, the company developed an online-only orientation solution for caregivers to continue to service their patients while reducing increased risk. Medflyt's new tool provides a safe alternative to in-person caregiver orientation, which was putting both patients and caregivers at higher risk of COVID-19 infection.

"Our caregiver survey insights quantify the need for more agile solutions that facilitate and streamline home care operations while removing caregivers from both the burden and dangers of in-person trainings during this time," said Levi Y. Pavlovsky, COO and co-founder of Medflyt. "In response to this demand, Medflyt has addressed the COVID-19 crisis with great speed and attentiveness, creating a solution that aims to bridge this gap."

The platform is customizable, enabling agencies to create video lessons tailored to providers' specifications. Details from contact information to dress code, down to the mission statement, can all be adjusted as needed. Further, the platform contains three hours of original content, covering all the necessary information to orient a new caregiver. It is available in 12 languages, allowing caregivers the flexibility to absorb the material in their native language.

Pavlovsky added, "Technology has quickly shifted to become the most important tool in home care as caregivers can continue their services without the risk that comes with physically reporting to an agency."

Medflyt's new online orientation platform marks the seventh addition to their current suite of solutions, now providing online orientation, staffing, training; remote onboarding; clinical documentation; compliance tracking and value-based payment tracking. This holistic product offering aims to help home care agencies save time and money and minimize patient exposure while also lessening caregiver burdens by allowing access to their intuitive mobile app.

Medflyt provides virtual in-home care solutions for at-risk populations that have limited access to health care services, helping to address health disparities in underserved communities. The platform is currently used daily by over 100,000 caregivers working with 100-plus home care providers and more than 160,000 patients. To learn more about Medflyt and its online orientation solution, please visit: www.medflyt.com.

About Medflyt

Medflyt is a HIPAA-compliant SaaS platform driving efficiency of home care operations through multiple workforce management solutions. The only mobile-based offering with a suite of home care management products, Medflyt's powerful software enables home care agencies to save time and money by bringing convenience to staffing, online training, remote onboarding, COVID-19 screening and clinical documentation. Headquartered in New York, Medflyt works with over 100 care providers and 100,000 caregivers across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.medflyt.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/medflyt, Facebook at www.facebook.com/medflyt or Twitter @Medflyt.

Caregivers can find Medflyt in the App Store and Google Play.

