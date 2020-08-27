MedFlyt Wins Gold in MassChallenge HealthTech 2020 Accelerator Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedFlyt, a cloud-based, web platform and mobile app that changes the way home care agencies staff, train and onboard caregivers to deliver in-home care to patients, today announced it has been awarded Gold in the 2020 MassChallenge HealthTech (MCHT) accelerator program. MedFlyt was named one of the top three winners of 350 applicants in the annual program that recognizes the most innovative technology to improve overall patient experience and tackle healthcare's largest hurdles. Paired with "HealthTech Champion" Humana Healthcare, the implementation of the MedFlyt app achieved 90-day key performance indicators in only 23 days.

"We're honored to have been recognized with the prestigious MassChallenge Gold award and grateful to Humana Healthcare for the incredible collaboration, resources and mentorship," said Levi Y. Pavlovsky, COO and co-founder of MedFlyt. "Since Day 1, our goal has been to develop solutions that improve efficiency, efficacy and safety in the growing fields of in-home care and home healthcare. The MassChallenge program experience afforded MedFlyt an extraordinary opportunity to engage with an impressive cohort of health tech innovators, further bolstering our commitment to help create a better future."

With offices and caregivers across the U.S., Humana at Home's SeniorBridge provides care management and home care services which help people with complex situations remain at home. The company adopted MedFlyt's COVID-19 pre-screening tool and training app with the aim of streamlining operations across all branch locations. Following a rapid implementation that took only 48 hours, MedFlyt exceeded Humana's quarterly goal in just 23 days.

"MedFlyt is providing a mobile tool to share information such as training and work status. Due to COVID-19, we are leveraging the MedFlyt solution to ensure our in-home associates' readiness to work by answering present questions and deliver training modules," state Roberto Roitz, director of strategic partnerships at Humana. "MedFlyt's team has been doing a phenomenal job engaging with our operators."

As one of the strongest cohorts in the MassChallenge program's history, the 2020 class of 27 top digital health startups, which were selected from among the 350 applicants, earned more revenue and funding than previous years, created more jobs and launched numerous pilots with MCHT's industry Champions — all while navigating the global pandemic. Over the course of six months, participating startups worked closely with their Champion partners to accelerate innovations and received resources, feedback and mentorship from the MCHT team.

MCHT will honor this year's cohort in a virtual finale and applicant event on Sept. 10, 2020 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. ET. MedFlyt's Pavlovsky and Humana's Farrago will join a fireside chat during the session, highlighting key aspects of the companies' collaboration. Spots may be reserved at https://hopin.to/events/mcht20finale.

To view the full list of MCHT winners, please visit: https://masschallenge.org/article/masschallenge-healthtech-announces-2020-program-prize-winners.

MedFlyt is a HIPAA-compliant SaaS platform driving efficiency of homecare operations through multiple workforce management solutions. The only mobile-based offering with a suite of home care management products, MedFlyt's powerful software enables home care agencies to save time and money by bringing convenience to staffing, online training, remote onboarding, COVID-19 screening and clinical documentation. Headquartered in New York, MedFlyt works with over 100 care providers and 100,000 caregivers across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.medflyt.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/medflyt, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/medflyt, or Twitter @MedFlyt. Caregivers can find MedFlyt in the App Store and Google Play.

