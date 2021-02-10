Medflyt Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Business Response During Covid-19

NEW YORK, Feb. 10­­, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medflyt, an award-winning leader in the digital ecosystem for home healthcare providers, was awarded a Silver Stevie® Award for the Most Valuable Response by a Business Development Team in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. This year, the Stevie's also recognized notable responses by business development teams to the Covid-19 crisis on their organizations' business partners, partnerships, community, and team members, in which Medflyt was awarded.

The Covid-19 pandemic created a rapidly increasing demand for home caregivers. This surge forced the home care industry to adapt sooner than expected, creating skills and training gap among caregivers and an urgency for updated access to appropriate training and other industry onboarding. Working alongside its clinical partners and within three weeks of the World Health Organization officially declaring the coronavirus as a pandemic, Medflyt launched a comprehensive, mobile-based video course using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and State Departments of Health, which have now been completed by over 80,000 caregivers. Along with its pre-screening tool, Medflyt's training app streamlined operations for companies like Humana and other top agencies, by allowing them to rapidly implement the necessary training and ensure their in-home associates' readiness to work through questionnaires and ability to deliver training modules. Medflyt's innovation enabled care providers to hire, train remotely, schedule, and manage caregivers, all with its mobile-friendly app, and while maintaining social distance.

"We're very honored to have our efforts during the pandemic recognized by the prestigious Stevie Awards, and are grateful to our clinical partners for their resources and willingness to support caregivers during this hard time. This award reflects our company wide mission to improve patient care and empower home care workers. We stand with the millions of caregivers, nurses, case managers, and coordinators, and dedicate this award to them," said Levi Y. Pavlovsky, COO and co-founder of Medflyt.

The Stevie Awards received over 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, this year. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"From the beginning, we understood our responsibility to caregivers and our goal has been to develop technology solutions that improve efficiency and safety in the growing fields of in-home care and home healthcare. Keeping caregivers and patients safe inspired us to expand Medflyt's digital ecosystem to urgently meet the needs of home care providers battling the pandemic," said Pavlovsky.

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards President, Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

About Medflyt

Medflyt is a SaaS platform driving efficiency of homecare operations. Medflyt's powerful digital ecosystem, based on an award-winning app, enables automating labor-intensive tasks, data-based decisions, and remote processes - from onboarding new aides and scheduling visits, through online training and clinical documentation to billing and payroll.

Headquartered in New York, Medflyt works with over 130 care providers and 130,000 caregivers across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.medflyt.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/medflyt, or Facebook at www.facebook.com/medflyt .

Caregivers can find Medflyt in the App Store and Google Play .

