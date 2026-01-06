Medforth Global Healthcare Education Adds Enhanced Medical School Financing Solutions from Sallie Mae

New responsible financing options aim to provide uninterrupted access ahead of changes to federal student loan programs

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medforth Global Healthcare Education today announced it is collaborating with Sallie Mae, the leader in private student lending, to make responsible financing solutions available to healthcare students at Medforth's two healthcare education institutions: Rocky Vista University, a leading college of osteopathic medicine with campuses in Colorado, Montana and Utah; and St. George's University, in Grenada, a premier international medical school and the largest provider of new doctors into first-year US residencies for the past 11 years.

The new financing solutions, which are specifically designed for medical, veterinary and healthcare professional students, will be available to students at Medforth's schools ahead of the phase out of the federal Grad PLUS loan program which is set to begin July 1, 2026. The collaborative effort seeks to provide students with confidence in their financial plans that free them to focus on their classroom studies and essential clinical training.

"Our students at Rocky Vista University and St. George's University are the future of healthcare in America, and we are excited to work with Sallie Mae, the leader in private education lending, to explore financing solutions that support our students' ambitions and eagerness to serve and care for patients around the country," said Dr. Gaurov Dayal, Chief Executive Officer of Medforth Global Healthcare Education. "As a leading provider of both allopathic and osteopathic physicians, securing financing access for our students is a significant contribution to the future of the healthcare workforce."

Working together with Sallie Mae, Medforth Global Healthcare Education will provide access to financing solutions for medical, veterinary and healthcare professional students at its schools, drawing on Sallie Mae's sector-leading student benefits and support initiatives.

The initiative is particularly timely given healthcare occupations are expected to grow much faster than the average for all occupations from 2023-2033 according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projections. In addition, the Association of American Medical Colleges projects a physician shortage of up to 124,000 by 2034, highlighting the urgent need for healthcare workforce expansion.

Medforth Global Healthcare Education is dedicated to addressing the growing global need for high-quality medical and healthcare professional training. The Medforth family of schools demonstrates a history of providing excellent teaching and student support to train healthcare professionals who serve with knowledge, compassion, dedication, and expertise.

Rocky Vista University is a health sciences university with campuses in Colorado, Utah, and Montana that provides quality healthcare education while inspiring students to serve with compassion, integrity and excellence. RVU works to advance healthcare through its programs in medicine and health sciences. For more information, visit https://www.rvu.edu.

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. The University's over 33,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

