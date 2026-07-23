Medgene offers ﬁrst-ever cattle vaccine to address Theileria

BROOKINGS, S.D., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new vaccine addressing a globally prevalent tick-borne pathogen is now available. Medgene, a South Dakota-based animal health company, now offers the ﬁrst and only prescription platform vaccine that targets Theileria orientalis Ikeda to cattlemen in the United States.

Lifecycle diagram of tick-borne Theileria infection in cattle.

Theileria is a highly virulent parasite often passed into cattle through the saliva of a feeding tick. Theileria causes bovine infectious anemia, which, in addition to anemia, can cause fever, jaundice, lethargy, reduced milk production, abortion, and death. In the United States, tickborne pathogens cause over $13.9B in losses1.

Theileria, in particular, brings unique, costly challenges to cattlemen. There's no approved treatment for Theileria in the United States. According to Cornell University research, cattle that survive an infection are infected for life. This means that for an infected animal's entire lifespan, the animal could experience decreased milk production, reproductive losses, morbidity and mortality.

The parasite causes similar symptoms to bovine anaplasmosis; but unlike that infection, it can cause disease in young calves. In fact, it mostly affects calves and pregnant heifers, but it can affect cows too. According to the USDA, Theileria can cause up to a 50% mortality rate in infected cattle2.

Plus, by the time a case of Theileria is diagnosed, it may have already spread to much of the herd through feeding ticks, according to the University of Missouri Extension. Medgene's parasite vaccine product portfolio provides an opportunity for veterinarians to address Theileria carried in Asian longhorned ticks, as well as the ticks themselves.

Theileria is long-lasting in many ways. Once an infected tick enters a pasture, it can survive in the environment for up to two years.

As a protozoan, Theileria undergoes a complex lifecycle. Medgene's vaccine targets both the sporozoite and merozoite stages; thus, there are multiple opportunities for a vaccinated animal to affect the parasite's lifecycle.

As Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread throughout the U.S., Theileria orientalis Ikeda is spreading along with them. Medgene's vaccine offers veterinarians a new tool in their professional toolbox to address this growing concern.

The vaccine is part of a two-shot series: an initial shot, followed by a booster shot. Medgene continues to research parasite vaccines for other ticks and tick-borne diseases, as well as other vectors and vector-borne diseases.

The Theileria vaccine is available now.

Potency and efficacy of prescription platform biologics have not been established. Medgene's products are prepared for use only by a veterinarian prescription.

1Garcia K, Weakley M, Do T, Mir S. Current and Future Molecular Diagnostics of Tick-Borne Diseases in Cattle. Vet Sci. 2022 May 21;9(5):241. doi: 10.3390/vetsci9050241. PMID: 35622769; PMCID: PMC9146932.

2 USDA Bovine Theileriosis Information Sheet, January, 2024

ABOUT MEDGENE

Medgene is an animal health company headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota. Medgene produces prescription platform vaccines, allowing veterinarians to safely respond to diseases faster and more eﬃciently. Medgene's prescription platform vaccines are free from ingredients of animal origin and made using its proprietary bioinformatics system, Spice™. Medgene's prescription platform vaccine technology is licensed in multiple species.

www.MedgeneLabs.com

SOURCE Medgene