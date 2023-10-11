MEDGENE SIGNS AGREEMENTS WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TO DEVELOP PLATFORM VACCINES FOR FOREIGN ANIMAL DISEASES

News provided by

Medgene

11 Oct, 2023, 05:15 ET

Two specific foreign animal diseases with zoonotic (animal-to-human transmission) potential are being targeted 

BROOKINGS, S.D., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Important cooperative agreements were recently signed between the USDA's Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS) and Medgene, an animal health company that produces highly-targeted platform vaccines.  The agreements are designed to apply Medgene's proprietary platform vaccine technologies against two well-known foreign animal diseases:  Nipah Virus and Rift Valley Fever. 

Continue Reading
Medgene is an animal health company that produces highly-targeted platform vaccines.
Medgene is an animal health company that produces highly-targeted platform vaccines.

In the case of Nipah Virus, a highly fatal disease currently affecting swine in Southeast Asia, the agreement is to test Medgene's platform vaccines developed on its proprietary baculovirus protein expression system.  The Rift Valley Fever agreement is to develop an assay to measure the antibody activity of Medgene's platform vaccines in order to differentiate an infected animal from a vaccinated animal.  This assay is especially important to international trade as it helps ensure that diseased animals are not being released into unaffected populations.  Rift Valley Fever is also a highly fatal disease that originated in Africa and affects livestock. 

Dr. Alan Young, immunologist and Chief Technology Officer of Medgene, explained the significance of these agreements.  "Foreign animal diseases are monitored very closely for many reasons.  As important as American agriculture is to the world, we must be prepared to address these and other diseases now.  These projects with USDA-ARS will be a solid step forward in protecting against foreign animal disease outbreaks in the U.S."

These projects are part of the Biologics Development Module (BDM) at USDA's National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF), which aims to create collaborations that will enhance and expedite the transition of research to veterinary-medical products.

"The mission of NBAF is to protect the United States food supply and agricultural economy from threats presented by emerging, transboundary and zoonotic animal diseases," BDM Director Mr. Steven Witte said.  "Collaborations like the current ones with Medgene allow us to carry out our mission while we complete the stand up of our laboratory facilities at NBAF.  Medgene is an important partner in our fight against transboundary animal diseases."

The ultimate goal of the collaboration between USDA-ARS and Medgene is to develop and maintain preparedness for foreign animal disease outbreaks within the U.S. 

Mark Luecke, Chief Executive Officer of Medgene, added, "We are pleased that the USDA has recognized the importance of our platform vaccine technologies in protecting U.S. livestock producers and our human population from potentially zoonotic foreign animals diseases.  Given the significant number of recent incidents of coronaviruses and influenza viruses, we must collaborate to continue to improve our preparedness.  Medgene's USDA-approved platform vaccine technologies and USDA-NBAF's testing capabilities represent a world-class collaboration for these and other disease threats."

Work has begun on both agreements with an expectation of completion in 2024. 

For information on Rift Valley Fever:  https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/rvf/about.html

For information on the Nipah Virus:  https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/nipah/about/index.html

For information on Medgene:  https://www.MedgeneLabs.com

SOURCE Medgene

Also from this source

HISTORIC MILESTONE IN ANIMAL HEALTH CARE REACHED BY SOUTH DAKOTA VACCINE COMPANY

HISTORIC MILESTONE IN ANIMAL HEALTH CARE REACHED BY SOUTH DAKOTA VACCINE COMPANY

The USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics (CVB) has allowed animal health company, Medgene, license to produce and market a USDA - approved category...
USDA CENTER FOR VETERINARY BIOLOGICS ALLOWS GROUNDBREAKING PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY PORTFOLIO OF VACCINES TO PORK INDUSTRY

USDA CENTER FOR VETERINARY BIOLOGICS ALLOWS GROUNDBREAKING PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY PORTFOLIO OF VACCINES TO PORK INDUSTRY

The USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics (CVB) has allowed animal health company, Medgene, license to produce and market a USDA - approved Platform...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Infection Control

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.