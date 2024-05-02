MedGenome announces de novo Genome Assembly and Annotation Grant winners for 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedGenome, a global partner for comprehensive multiomics solutions, in collaboration with PacBio, is pleased to announce Dr. Lauren Esposito of the California Academy of Sciences as the recipient of the ' 2024 de novo genome assembly and annotation grant '.

Dr. Lauren Esposito, Curator and Schlinger Chair of Arachnology at the California Academy of Sciences, is a leading Arachnologist. Her passion for insects and scorpions goes back to her youth, when she diligently studied specimens collected from her backyard, laying the foundation for her illustrious career.

While many people might be surprised to learn that the western United States is one of the world's hotspots of diversity for scorpions, they are integral parts of the most iconic ecosystems–playing a role as both predator, and prey. Among the prickly inhabitants that call this region home, the Dune Scorpion Smeringurus (Paruroctonus) mesaensis is particularly unique. Much of what is known about scorpion biology has come from careful studies on this single species. In spite of its importance, its genome has never been decoded, making this project fundamental and critical for advancing the understanding of scorpions and their venom at a molecular level.

MedGenome, a leader in genome assembly and annotation, has developed cutting-edge AI-enabled bioinformatics tools that harness state-of-the-art technologies, including PacBio long reads, Hi-C chromosome conformation capture technology, and transcriptomic data. This partnership between MedGenome and PacBio aims to advance the field of genomics by assembling and annotating reference-quality genomes for functional, comparative, and evolutionary genomics studies.

About MedGenome: MedGenome is a genomics-driven research and diagnostics company devoted to improving global health by decoding the genetic information contained in an individual's genome. As a global partner for comprehensive multiomics solutions, MedGenome helps advance precision medicine that can reduce healthcare disparities and improve patient outcomes. Our unique access to the world's most diverse genomic database and deep scientific expertise enables researchers to accelerate their research, find cost efficiencies, and bring drugs to market faster. MedGenome is backed by a global investor base spanning Europe, Asia, and Africa, including support from Novo Holdings, one of the world's leading life sciences investors. MedGenome's high-throughput next-generation sequencing lab is in Foster City, California. Follow us on LinkedIn .

About the California Academy of Sciences: The California Academy of Sciences is a renowned scientific and educational institution with a mission to regenerate the natural world through science, learning, and collaboration. Based in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, it is home to a world-class aquarium, planetarium, and natural history museum, as well as innovative programs in scientific research and environmental education—all under one living roof.

About Research at the California Academy of Sciences: The Institute for Biodiversity Science and Sustainability at the California Academy of Sciences is at the forefront of efforts to regenerate the natural world through science, learning, and collaboration. Based in San Francisco, the Institute is home to more than 100 world-class scientists, state-of-the-art facilities, and nearly 46 million scientific specimens from around the world. The Institute also leverages the expertise and efforts of more than 100 international Associates and 450 distinguished Fellows. Through expeditions around the globe, investigations in the lab, and analysis of vast biological datasets, the Institute's scientists work to understand the evolution and interconnectedness of organisms and ecosystems, the threats they face around the world, and the most effective strategies for ensuring they thrive into the future. Through deeply collaborative partnerships and innovative public engagement initiatives, they also guide critical conservation decisions worldwide, inspire and mentor the next generation of scientists, and foster responsible stewardship of our planet.

About PacBio: PacBio is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contact- MedGenome

Hiranjith GH,

Site Head and VP of Research Services, MedGenome,

[email protected],

+18173071531

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402832/MedGenome_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MedGenome