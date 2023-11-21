MedGenome, in collaboration with PacBio, announces a de novo genome assembly and annotation grant to empower non-model organism research

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedGenome, a global partner for comprehensive multiomics solutions, is pleased to announce a grant for De Novo Genome Assembly and Annotation, in collaboration with PacBio, a pioneer in long-read sequencing.

The winner will be selected by a panel of experts from MedGenome and PacBio. The grant awardee will receive end-to-end support to sequence, assemble, and annotate a high-quality reference genome for their organism of choice as well as an opportunity to present their research at future MedGenome and/or PacBio events. As part of the program, MedGenome will work closely with the winner to support publication of the genome.

Reference genomes are at the foundation of modern genomics, yet the large majority of organisms have not been decoded. MedGenome, a leader in genome assembly and annotation, uses state-of-the-art technologies including PacBio long reads, Hi-C chromosome conformation capture technology and transcriptomic data, to produce well-annotated reference quality genomes. Our advanced computational tools are at the heart of generating high quality genomes for functional, comparative and evolutionary genomics.

We invite applicants to submit an application by December 15th, 2023, 11:59PM PT using the submission link

An additional 5 projects will be selected to receive a MedGenome discount of up to 30% on their genome project based on project complexity and scope.

About MedGenome:

MedGenome is a genomics-driven research and diagnostics company devoted to improving global health by decoding the genetic information contained in an individual's genome. As a global partner for comprehensive multiomics solutions, MedGenome helps advance precision medicine that can reduce healthcare disparities and improve patient outcomes. Their unique access to the world's most diverse genomic database and deep scientific expertise enables researchers to accelerate their research, find cost efficiencies, and bring drugs to market faster. MedGenome is backed by a global investor base spanning Europe, Asia, and Africa, including support from Novo Holdings, one of the world's leading life sciences investors. MedGenome's high-throughput next-generation sequencing lab is in Foster City, California. Follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.

