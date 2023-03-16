MedGuard CEO Sean Stapleton to Speak at 2023 Medtrade Conference

DALLAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedGuard Protection Plans (MedGuard), announces that its CEO, Sean Stapleton, has been selected to speak at the 2023 Medtrade Conference.

Since 1979, Medtrade has brought the Home Medical Equipment industry together to connect, share ideas, and experience the newest HME technology and personal health products.

MedGuard, a subsidiary of USMEDIC, is dedicated to providing home medical equipment protection solutions through HME providers and manufacturers. Its CEO, Sean Stapleton, will speak at the upcoming conference and provide industry knowledge and expertise to the event's conference attendees on March 30, 2023.

The educational session is titled, Driving Loyalty and Revenue Through Equipment Protection Plans. During this session, attendees will learn how adding an equipment protection program to their organization's offerings can deliver both an outstanding customer experience and additional revenue. Mr. Stapleton will share insights he has gained through developing and managing industry leading equipment protection programs for over 25 years. "It's an honor to speak with HME industry leaders about the power of protection plans to help enhance the post-sale experience for their patients." Said Sean Stapleton CEO of MedGuard. "HME providers are facing historic challenges to their business models which are impacting their revenues and could threaten their viability over the long haul. Increasing customer loyalty while maintaining overall margins will be essential to thriving in this rapidly evolving environment."

MedGuard is proud to support the Home Medical Industry by attending this annual conference with our team. The new products discovered, education received, and connections we make will only allow us to better serve our customers.

Medtrade is scheduled for March 28-30, 2023 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

About Medtrade

Medtrade is the largest home medical equipment trade show and conference in the US. Originally launched as the National Home Healthcare Exhibition, Medtrade has been connecting the HME industry since 1979. Medtrade features a large expo floor filled with the leading home medical equipment manufacturers, HME technology, and personal health products. Thousands of HME providers come to Medtrade to find everything from the basics to the latest innovations in mobility, respiratory, sleep, rehab, and aids to daily living. Hundreds of HME manufacturers and thousands of HME providers join us each year for the largest annual sourcing opportunity for home medical equipment, and find the HME products to satisfy today's growing demand in an ever-changing environment. Learn tips from exhibitors on how to most successfully sell their products. More info about Medtrade can be found at www.medtrade.com

About MedGuard

MedGuard Protection Plans is the only independent protection plan provider dedicated to the home medical equipment industry. As a subsidiary of USMEDIC, which has served the healthcare and laboratory equipment maintenance industry for over 28 years, MedGuard is a leader in healthcare equipment protection solutions. Please visit us at www.medguardplans.com to learn more about our protection plan solutions.

