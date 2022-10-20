MedGuard Protection Plans Wins the HME Business New Retail Product Award 2022

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HME Business, the top business management media resource for HME professionals, has announced the winners of its 2022 New Product Awards competition.

The HME Business New Product Award honors outstanding product development achievements by HME manufacturers and service providers. The competition is judged by a panel of HME providers from a variety of backgrounds and category specialties.

HME Business 2022 New Product Award for Best New Retail Product was awarded to MedGuard Protection Plans.

MedGuard Protection Plans is honored to receive the award in the Retail category for its equipment protection programs offered through home medical equipment providers.

MedGuard Protection Plans is the only extended service contract supplier exclusively dedicated to protecting home medical equipment. Plans are available to cover a broad range of home medical equipment including; hearing aids, CPAPs, mobility scooters and assistive furniture. MedGuard is a subsidiary of USMEDIC which has provided commercial equipment protection solutions to healthcare organizations and laboratories for over 27 years.

"We are honored to receive this award from HME Business and are grateful for the opportunity to assist HME providers with protecting their patients from unforeseen repair expenses," said Sean Stapleton, CEO of MedGuard Protection Plans. "We take our responsibility of ensuring the protection of home medical equipment seriously and keenly understand the sensitivity of each HME transaction to both our partners and their patients," said Stapleton.

MedGuard Protection Plans was launched to provide HME providers and their patients a retail version of the commercial grade equipment protection program designed by USMEDIC for leading healthcare organizations and laboratories. MedGuard delivers peace of mind for patients and critical revenue for HME providers.

