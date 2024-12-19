MedHQ Announces CEO Transition

Erik Miller, President, will assume CEO role in early 2025; founder Tom Jacobs continues as board member and senior advisor

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHQ, healthcare's leading provider of advisory and administrative solutions to hospitals/health systems, outpatient healthcare/ambulatory surgery centers, and physicians/provider groups throughout the United States, has announced the company's President, Erik Miller, will assume the CEO role in early 2025.

Miller joined MedHQ in 2023. "Erik has played an instrumental role in broadening MedHQ' s reach and integrating service lines," says Founder Tom Jacobs. "His transition to CEO has been in process for more than a year, and we are excited to see Erik and the rest of the MedHQ team lead the company in its next phase of growth."

Kyle Stanbro, Partner at 424 Capital, adds, "Erik's leadership, combined with his strategic vision and results-driven approach, uniquely positions him to lead MedHQ to even greater success. We are excited to see MedHQ continue to expand its impact under his guidance."

Jacobs founded MedHQ in 2003 as a mission-critical provider of human resources and financial management services for healthcare organizations. The company partnered with 424 Capital in 2022 to accelerate MedHQ's growth and expand its service offering.

"I am honored to lead MedHQ and its incredibly talented team at such an exciting time in the company's journey," says Miller. "Tom's remarkable ability to build trust over more than 20 years in the healthcare community is truly unparalleled. His dedication and impact speak volumes. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation that Tom has established and advancing innovative, tech-enabled solutions that empower our clients to deliver exceptional patient care."

About MedHQ

Founded in 2003, MedHQ delivers advisory and administrative solutions to hospitals/health systems, outpatient healthcare/ambulatory surgery centers, and physicians/provider groups throughout the United States, empowering clients to focus on what they do best. The organization's growing list of services includes Human Resource Services, Staffing Solutions, Client Accounting & Finance, Revenue Cycle Services, and Advisory. For more information, please visit www.medhq.com.

