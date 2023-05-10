MedHQ Announces Erik Miller as President and General Manager

Healthcare and private equity industry leader to scale 424 Capital Platform, MedHQ through significant growth and continued integration of new acquisitions

CHICAGO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHQ, a leading provider of technology-enabled expert services to hospitals, outpatient clinics, physician groups, and ambulatory surgery centers, has appointed Erik Miller as President and General Manager. In this role, Miller will lead MedHQ's business segments and client delivery strategies which encompass outsourced HR services, Accounting services, Recruitment and Staffing services, and Advisory services.

Miller joins MedHQ after more than 15 years in the healthcare industry, most recently serving as Interim President of Anesthesia Medicine at Ventra Health as well as serving as the company's Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer.

"I am thrilled to join MedHQ and have the opportunity to work alongside a dynamic team of experts who enable our clients to access a suite of tech-enabled expert services so they can focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional patient care," said Miller.

"We have demonstrated our ability to recruit outstanding talent through acquisitions and have extended this capability to organic hires like Erik," said MedHQ CEO Tom Jacobs. "Recruiting healthcare experts aligns with our core values and is critical as MedHQ continues to grow and scale."

Kyle Stanbro, Partner at 424 Capital added, "We have been engaged with Erik for many months and are thrilled to welcome him to the team. His depth and variety of experience in operations, strategy, and M&A will enable us to continue executing against our aggressive growth plans as we develop MedHQ into a leading healthcare platform."

Miller's appointment comes less than two years into 424 Capital's investment in MedHQ, and less than a year since acquiring Becker Health and Avanza Healthcare Strategies. MedHQ continues to seek add-on acquisitions in combination with significant organic growth opportunities and partnerships.

Founded in 2003, MedHQ is a leading provider of technology-enabled expert services to hospitals, outpatient clinics, physician groups, and ambulatory surgery centers. MedHQ's business segments and client delivery strategies encompass outsourced HR services, Accounting services, Recruitment and Staffing services, and Advisory services. MedHQ's mission is to streamline administrative and regulatory processes to lower risk, improve efficiencies, and allow healthcare organizations to focus on patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.medhq.com.

424 Capital is a growth capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies within technology and tech enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. Focusing primarily on investments in healthcare and renewable energy, we invest in, empower, and enable companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. For more information about 424 Capital, please visit www.424capital.com.

