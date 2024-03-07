MedHQ Announces Featured Speakers and 2024 Programming

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHQ, a leading provider of technology-enabled expert services to hospitals, outpatient clinics, physician groups, and ambulatory surgery centers, announces a full lineup up speaking engagements, trade shows and programming throughout 2024.

MedHQ had a presence at two events in February including the Healthcare Summit at Jackson Hole, and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2024 Annual Meeting.

Leading up to Becker's 14th Annual Meeting, Erik Miller, President of MedHQ and Avanza Healthcare Strategies, will be interviewed by Scott Becker for the Becker's Healthcare Podcast, a daily podcast devoted to the people who power U.S. healthcare.

Miller will be a featured speaker at the Chief Human Resources Officer + Workforce Forum on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, during the Annual Meeting. He will be presenting alongside hospital executives and discussing strategies for building resilient teams during a session titled, The Workforce of the Future: What Hospitals Need to Stay Competitive.

Later in the month, Joan Dentler, Founder and President of Avanza Healthcare Strategies, the advisory subsidiary of MedHQ, will be speaking at the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's (ASCA) 2024 Conference & Expo: ASC Joint Ventures: Where We've Been, Where We Are, Where We're Going.

MedHQ summer events include Becker's Future of Spine Conference and the McGuireWoods 20th Annual Healthcare Private Equity and Finance Conference, where Miller will be featured on "The Corner Series," a multi-perspective podcast series by McGuireWoods featuring commentaries from lawyers, bankers, and a number of specialists about the developments and issues dominating today's middle-market.

In September, MedHQ will be attending the Physician-led Healthcare for America (PHA) 2024 Leadership Summit. And in October, Avanza's Dentler will be a featured speaker at the OR Manager Conference on the topic Converting HOPDs to ASCs - What Hospitals Need to Know, bringing the national advisory firm's expertise to perioperative leaders and decision-makers from across the US. The team is also participating in Becker's 30th Annual Business and Operations of ASCs.

Founded in 2003, MedHQ is a leading provider of technology-enabled expert services to hospitals, outpatient clinics, physician groups, and ambulatory surgery centers. MedHQ's business segments and client delivery strategies encompass outsourced HR services, Accounting services, Recruitment and Staffing services, and Advisory services. MedHQ's mission is to streamline administrative and regulatory processes to lower risk, improve efficiencies, and allow healthcare organizations to focus on patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.medhq.com.

