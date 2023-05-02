MedHQ Announces New VP Appointment

Erin Boers joins as Vice President, Human Resources Services

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHQ, a leading provider of technology-enabled expert services developing human resources, staffing, financial, and advisory management to outpatient healthcare providers across the country, welcomes Erin Boers in her new role as Vice President of Human Resources Service, focused on human resources management, best practices, and compliance.

Boers has dedicated the majority of her career to supporting the most important asset of any organization: its people. She will leverage her experience developing and implementing innovative HR strategies as she oversees executive functions of her new role including developing strategies to address talent acquisition and retention, employee training, engagement, compensation, and benefits, as well as HR policies and practices, and industry relations.

"Erin has an impressive track record of building infrastructure and empowering successful teams in a high-growth environment," said MedHQ CEO Tom Jacobs. "We are proud to welcome her to our team and look forward to her leadership and guidance as we expand our footprint and increase our ability to serve outpatient healthcare clients nationwide."

Boers has a demonstrated history of working in the hospital and health care industry including roles at the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and Lifeline Vascular Care. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management from DeVry University.

"MedHQ has a stellar reputation in the industry," says Boers. "I connect strongly with the company's culture and its values and am honored to join the team at this pivotal moment of growth."

About MedHQ

Founded in 2003, MedHQ is the leading provider of consulting and technology enabled expert services for outpatient healthcare. Within its HR offering, MedHQ provides staffing, payroll, tax, benefits, insurance, credentialing, and consulting services to its clients via a tech-enabled platform. The company also provides customized accounting services including monthly reporting, KPI tracking, forecasting, AP automation and profitability analysis. Through Avanza Healthcare Strategies, a wholly owned subsidiary, MedHQ provides outpatient advisory to health systems, hospitals, and physicians. MedHQ's mission is to streamline administrative and regulatory processes to lower risk, improve efficiencies, and allow healthcare organizations to focus on patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.medhq.com.

SOURCE MedHQ