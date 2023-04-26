MedHQ Launches New Recruiting Service to Help Healthcare Businesses Solve Staffing Challenges

The MedHQ Talent Portal is a centralized platform to recruit and manage hard-to-find clinical and non-clinical staff

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHQ, a leading provider of technology-enabled expert services including human resources, staffing, financial management, and advisory to outpatient healthcare providers across the country, launches a new and exclusive Talent Portal, a centralized platform to hire difficult-to-find talent, specifically within ambulatory surgery centers.

Part of MedHQ's growing hqtechsuite, the Talent Portal connects healthcare businesses with recruiting specialists nationwide to recruit, schedule, and manage clinical and non-clinical staff including contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hire.

"The average time-to-fill for healthcare positions is 49 days, which is longer than the average for all other industries," says Renee Becker, Pharm.D., EVP of Staffing and Recruitment for Becker Health, a division of MedHQ. "Our new Talent Portal helps solve the staffing challenges healthcare leaders are facing while providing the data and reporting they need to plan, control costs, and run their ASC, clinic, or hospital department efficiently."

The portal's design was influenced by extensive user and customer research, including input from HR and recruiting specialists, healthcare professionals, and support staff. Through the desktop application, users can schedule interviews and manage candidates and all employee timecards are kept in a convenient, centralized hub to easily manage payroll. Users receive real-time data to make informed hiring decisions, allowing control of staffing via one centralized platform.

"The demand for healthcare professionals is expected to grow, with roughly 2.4 million new jobs being added before 2029," says MedHQ CEO Tom Jacobs. "Traditional methods of recruiting and hiring are falling short. Technology will play a critical role in helping healthcare leaders find the talent they need and make data-driven decisions, but client service will continue to be part of our solution at MedHQ."

Participating clients have access to the Talent Portal and an in-house program professional who will guide every step and manage all communication.

To learn more, register to attend a webinar on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. or click here to schedule a demo of the Talent Portal.

About MedHQ

Founded in 2003, MedHQ is the leading provider of consulting and technology enabled expert services for outpatient healthcare. Within its HR offering, MedHQ provides staffing, payroll, tax, benefits, insurance, credentialing, and consulting services to its clients via a tech-enabled platform. The company also provides customized accounting services including monthly reporting, KPI tracking, forecasting, AP automation and profitability analysis. Through Avanza Healthcare Strategies, a wholly owned subsidiary, MedHQ provides outpatient advisory to health systems, hospitals, and physicians. MedHQ's mission is to streamline administrative and regulatory processes to lower risk, improve efficiencies, and allow healthcare organizations to focus on patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.medhq.com.

