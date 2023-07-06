MedHub-AI Appoints Medical Device Industrial Expert and Cardiac Care Innovator Dr. Justin Davies as President

As MedHub continues to implement its go-to-market strategy, the inclusion of Dr. Justin Davies to the team will provide further expertise and capabilities to the company. Justin has a proven track record of helping small and medium-sized companies gain a leading market position.

"We are thrilled to have a leading industry expert with Dr. Justin Davies' extensive medical device development expertise join our company," said Or Bruch-El, CEO of MedHub. "Justin is a distinguished cardiologist and medical-device entrepreneur known worldwide for his ceaseless innovations and stewardship of successful med-tech companies. His insights will be instrumental as we roll-out our marketing program and invest in collaboration opportunities."

Dr. Davies completed his undergraduate training and PhD at Imperial after being awarded a British Heart Foundation research fellowship. Dr. Davies is a leading clinical academic in the field of interventional cardiology and has pioneered several new techniques, including coronary wave intensity and instantaneous wave-free ratio (iFR). He has also published extensively in the field of hypertension and coronary and large artery physiology.

Additionally, MedHub is pleased to disclose the progression in the development of the AutocathTL (Tandem Lesion) system, with more information to be revealed soon. This initiative represents the natural evolution from the well-established AutocathFFR technology, underscoring MedHub's unwavering commitment to innovation in the coronary physiology space.

MedHub provides the world's most efficient and user-friendly image-based FFR system, AutocathFFR, built on revolutionary AI technology. The company's vision is to simplify and streamline cardiac catheterization by replacing costly and invasive supplementary procedures with image-based software. With the growing number of AutocathFFR users, it is evident that in the cathlabs which have adopted this technology, more than 75% of their cases are analyzed using this innovative software. MedHub's software platform allows for more accurate and improved patient care, accelerating the global transition from conventional to personalized medicine.

