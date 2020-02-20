MedHub Announces Completion of Its First Validation Clinical Study in Israel

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHub develops an advanced AI-based solution for interventional cardiologists.

AutocathFFR is the only fully workflow-integrated system that enables cardiologists to take better decisions during the diagnostic procedure by providing them with automated image-based stenosis detection and FFR measurement of each captured stenosis.

MedHub successfully completed the validation study with outstanding results. The data shows that AutocathFFR accuracy is approximately 90%, which is equivalent to the invasive, traditional, and costly equipment that's used today. The fully detailed statistics will be presented at the CRT convention and published in a very prestigious medical journal.

In the Catheterization lab, cardiologists typically use imaging techniques to visualize the patient's arteries. The FFR measurement, which is the gold standard diagnostic tool, is vitally important given that CT scans and superficial X-rays are not always conclusive. Moreover, the results are often dependent on the clinician's level of training and experience.

According to MedHub, deciding to place a stent based solely on the cardiologist's intuition leads to over 10% of re-stenosis and 30% unnecessary stenting procedures.

Moreover, it is estimated that the unnecessary stenting of patients costs the US healthcare system over 4 billion dollars annually.

As an integrated part of an X-Ray and information technology (IT) system, AutocathFFR leverages AI to objectify and automate the process of assessing the physiological significance of the stenosis

"AutocathFFR has the potential to revolutionize the way we manage patients with coronary artery lesions," said Dr. Edward Koifman M.D. Senior interventional cardiologists and MedHub's CMO.

MedHub's CEO Or Baruch El added, ''This is solid evidence of our capabilities to provide an equivalenced diagnostic assessment as well as the invasive FFR. MedHub has just crossed a high and important hurdle which is paving the way for better and accurate medical treatment. We are already gearing up for the next stage of sites recruitment as part of the preparation for a prospective clinical study in the U.S that will be held later this year."

