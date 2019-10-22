MedHub's AI-powered Solutions Are Disrupting Cardiology

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHub develops decision-support systems for cardiologists that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to guide cardiologists during the diagnostic cardiac angiography process. The fully automated system, named AutocathFFR, detects stenoses (narrowing) in the coronary arteries surrounding the heart, while providing cardiologists with relevant physiological parameters that aid them in assessing the severity of their patients' condition. In doing so, the system helps these physicians devise the optimal treatment strategy.

Following a successful feasibility study, done in close collaboration with the Rambam Healthcare Campus, a leading facility in the field of interventional cardiology, MedHub is now in the initial stages of a pivotal multi-center clinical trial to demonstrate the efficacy of AutocathFFR. The results of the feasibility study will be published at the upcoming, highly prestigious, ICI conference.

Statistics show that with current standard diagnostic methods, occurrence of re-stenosis stands at 15%. Moreover, clinically unnecessary interventions, including stent placement procedures, have reached 30%, costing the American healthcare system roughly $4 billion each year. These troubling incidents are a result of inaccurate diagnoses and are therefore preventable.

MedHub considers its first product, AutocathFFR, part of the current movement towards automizing medical practices. With the advent of AI, the road to full Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in cardiac diagnostics is getting shorter.

MedHub has goaled itself with optimizing diagnoses, thus lowering costs, improving the long-term effects of treatment and achieving better overall outcomes in terms of quality of life. "As interventional cardiologists performing catheterizations on a daily basis, we face significant challenges in accurate diagnosis of cardiac disease that stem from difficulty in precisely assessing the severity of a patient's condition and in making the appropriate connections between a patient's complaints and the subsequent diagnosis. This makes tailoring an optimal and personalized course of treatment difficult, at best" says Dr. Edward Koifman, a senior cardiologist at Soroka Medical Center, and CMO of MedHub. "AI is revolutionizing medicine. We are already seeing its impact on diagnosis and treatment precision in a variety of medical fields. I believe that this kind of technology will assist cardiologists in the decision-making process when determining the best course of action." Dr. Koifman is only one of several key people in the cardiology space who are part of the MedHub team.

"Nowadays, we fly in automated airplanes and rely on smart navigation systems in our private cars to make better decisions than we do. I don't see why we shouldn't make use of similar capabilities when it comes to our health and well-being" says Or Bruch-El, the CEO of MedHub. He continues, "healthcare systems everywhere, are burning-out and collapsing under immense loads, making quality of treatment directly dependent on patient access to private capital. AI has the potential to change that. Our reality calls for it." About MedHub, he adds "I believe there is tremendous clinical and economic potential for all stakeholders, including clinicians, patients and payors."

