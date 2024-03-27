MEDI Acquired by Document Mountain following introduction by Rejigg

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejigg announced today that MEDI, an industry leader in document management software and enterprise content management solutions, was acquired by Document Mountain, a vertically-integrated document management platform. The acquisition positions the combined company to further enhance their product offerings and better serve their customer base through a broader geographic footprint and other operational synergies. Rejigg facilitated the initial introduction between MEDI and Document Mountain via their first-of-its-kind platform that introduces business owners directly to buyers.

"Jim and Joe have been running MEDI for thirty years and have successfully stewarded their company through multiple iterations, from microfilm, to hardware, to scanning," said Kevin Calhoun, Document Mountain's owner. "They were looking for an exit strategy, and we've been able to provide that, with confidence that we can accomplish more together than apart." MEDI's co-founder, Jim Altig, shared the sentiment, "I think we are a lot alike in how we run our businesses and think about culture, which helped get this deal done. In this case, one plus one will be equal to three, or more."

MEDI was originally introduced to Document Mountain through Rejigg in August, during their first week on the platform. The two parties continued conversations throughout the following months and signed a letter of intent in January. The deal ultimately closed on March 8th.

"This was the most unique and favorable of all the experiences we've had connecting with a prospective buyer," said Jim Altig. He continued, "I liked being able to deal directly with Kevin, instead of working through a third party. We could talk on a peer level instead of strictly negotiating a deal." The combined company will continue to benefit from Jim and Joe's expertise, as they will continue to stay involved in an advisory capacity during the transition period.

About MEDI

Founded in 1980 and based in Millersville, MD, Medimicro Inc. (MEDI) has been an industry leader in document management software, enterprise content management solutions, workflow automation, and document conversion services. The company specializes in replacing paper driven processes with proven technology solutions, including document and microfilm scanning and conversion, document archiving, and intelligent data capture, among other services. For more information, visit www.medimicro.com.

About Document Mountain

Founded in 1997, Cornerstone Consortium, LLC (DBA Document Mountain) is a vertically-integrated document management company based in Indianapolis. For the last 25+ years Document Mountain has been helping their clients digitally transform their physical records, enabling them to move from paper to paperless while saving time, money, and space. The company's services extend from document scanning to cloud document storage and document shredding. For more information, visit www.documentmountain.com.

About Rejigg

Rejigg is a platform that connects owners of small businesses with interested acquirers and investors. Through their proprietary technology, Rejigg enables buyers and sellers to discover new opportunities, message directly with interested parties, and easily schedule introductory calls to explore potential deals. To date, Rejigg has built a marketplace that includes 150+ off-market businesses, and has made over 1,000 introductions between small business owners and interested buyers.

Based in San Francisco and venture-backed, Rejigg is simplifying the process of buying and selling SMBs by using technology to eliminate friction in the discovery process, increase transparency, and reduce transaction costs. For more information, visit www.rejigg.com.

