Medi-Weightloss® Commits to Raising Awareness for Metabolic Syndrome

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medi-Weightloss®, the largest and leading physician-supervised weight management brand in the US, commits to raising awareness of metabolic syndrome through screenings and patient and public education.

Approximately 32% of the U.S. population has metabolic syndrome. The prevalence of metabolic syndrome increases to approximately 60% - 75% in people with obesity and 85% in people with a chronic disease such as type 2 diabetes. The prevalence of metabolic syndrome also increases with age, with 40% of people affected being over the age of 60.

About Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is a group of weight-related health conditions that increases the risk for chronic health complications including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancers. Metabolic syndrome is defined as having three or more of the following conditions:

Obesity or excess weight around the belly

High blood pressure

High blood sugar

High cholesterol

High triglyceride levels

"Metabolic syndrome has been dubbed by researchers as the new silent killer that subsequently leads to the development of many chronic diseases. We found that over half (52%) of our incoming patients had metabolic syndrome and most were unaware of their diagnosis," says Macklin Guzmán, DHSc, MPH, Chief Science Officer, Medi-Weightloss.

To define the effects of its program on metabolic syndrome, Medi-Weightloss conducted a prospective longitudinal study that included 479 participants classified as having obesity or overweight and were treated at five Medi-Weightloss locations in the United States. The findings are groundbreaking - the prevalence of metabolic syndrome was reduced by 45% in the first 13 weeks and subsequently by 73% at 52 weeks in patients.

Additionally, the early improvements after only 13 weeks on the Medi-Weightloss program are remarkable:

Body weight reduced by 14%.

Body fat percentage reduced by 12%.

BMI reduced by 5 points.

Waist circumference decreased by 5 inches.

Blood pressure and blood sugar measures improved.

"This study provides compelling evidence that indicates Medi-Weightloss is one of the most effective ways to reduce weight," said Dr. Guzmán. "Medical supervision has a key role in screening and treating metabolic syndrome, a disease that is typically underdiagnosed and undertreated. Learning that one has metabolic syndrome can be a great motivator for adopting a healthier lifestyle. This study, for the first time, provides new clinical benchmarks indicating participation in the Medi-Weightloss program can have a direct impact on health improvements, including waist size, cholesterol, triglyceride levels, and blood pressure," concludes Dr. Guzmán

Medi-Weightloss' research on Metabolic Syndrome was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Public Health.

Established in 2005, Medi-Weightloss offers a physician supervised weight loss program known as The One That Works!® Physicians and medical professionals provide individualized care based on each patient's goals, current health status, and medical history. The program includes weekly consultations that focus on accountability, education, and behavior change.

