Medi-Weightloss® Noblesville/Fishers Celebrates One Year Changing Lives

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medi-Weightloss Noblesville/Fishers celebrated one year changing lives on July 31, 2020. Since opening in Noblesville, Medi-Weightloss has helped patients achieve their goal weight and lose over 2,600 pounds. Known as The One That Works!, the Medi-Weightloss Program is a three-phase lifestyle plan in which medical professionals supervise and support patients in achieving their goals.

Obesity continues to be one of the world's fastest growing epidemics, with more than one-third of U.S. adults affected by obesity. Over 34 percent of adults in Indiana have obesity. The state has the 12th highest obesity rate. Obesity often leads to chronic health conditions including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, stroke, heart disease, Metabolic Syndrome, and more.

Metabolic Syndrome (MetS) is a group of risk factors that can increase your chances of having a heart attack, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. These risk factors include obesity, high triglycerides, low HDL (good cholesterol), high fasting blood glucose, and high blood pressure. MetS affects 1 out of every 3 adults in the U.S. Medi-Weightloss conducted a study on the impact of the program on MetS. The study, published in the Journal of Public Health, concluded that the Medi-Weightloss program eliminated or reduced the risk of developing Metabolic Syndrome by 45% in only 13 weeks and subsequently by 73% at 52 weeks.

Noblesville/Fishers patients have lost over 2,600 pounds in less than a year. For individuals struggling with weight loss, the Noblesville/Fishers office offers the following advice:

Stop looking for a quick fix. To keep the pounds off, it is important to make long-term changes that will stick.

Identify your triggers. Recognize emotional triggers, as many can lead to overeating. Common triggers include stress, fatigue, and relationship problems.

Follow a plan and seek expert help. Choose a plan that is medically supervised and individualized support.

Get a good night's sleep. Sleep deprivation affects the hunger hormone, which influences your appetite.

Dr. Blair Brengle has been practicing family medicine for nearly 30 years. He has spent much of his career building long-standing relationships with patients and their families while helping them with various medical problems and preventative health issues.

