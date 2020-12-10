Medi24 to launch comprehensive multi-lingual symptom assessment tool in partnership with Sensely

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bern based telemedicine specialist Medi24, a subsidiary of Allianz Partners, announced today another offering to its growing collection of digital access tools, complementing and extending its core telemedicine service. The new offering enables Medi24 to offer its members a reliable, safe, and secure symptom triage function, which is a key to meeting the needs of emerging consumer preferences while also driving efficient utilization of the health care system.

The symptom triage tool deploys a conversational AI chat function featuring a unique character-based interface designed by Sensely, a digital health company based in Silicon Valley. The user can also elect to have the character speak, adding a degree of unmatched realism and empathy. The underlying symptom triage algorithms come from Mayo Clinic, a globally respected healthcare system with over 150 years of continuous service to patients. The service has been fully localized and is being launched in German, French, Italian, and English.

Medi24 and Sensely previously collaborated on a COVID-19 symptom checker that featured a "no-code" architecture that allowed for a rapid deployment to meet the acute need posed by COVID-19. A short video about this collaboration can be viewed here . In addition to the symptom checker, this tool offered users direct access to a variety of public online resources, such as travel advice and self-isolation advice.

"We're delighted to be able to bring a comprehensive symptom triage tool to the market," commented Lebrecht Gerber, CEO of Medi24. "This capability perfectly complements our existing services, expands capacity and access without sacrificing quality, and strongly reflects our strategic intent to make targeted investments in additional patient channels for digital access to care."

Adam Odessky, CEO and Co-founder of Sensely added, "Medi24 has distinguished itself for a period of over 20 years, and has grown their consultation volume impressively while maintaining consistently high patient satisfaction ratings. With their heritage of continually being at the forefront of emerging patient needs, we are enthusiastically looking forward to seamlessly integrating symptom triage into Medi24's wide-ranging basket of solutions."

About Medi24

Medi24, a subsidiary of Allianz Partners, is a telemedical competence center with the status of a Swiss doctor's practice. An interdisciplinary team of over 150 specialists provides 24-hour telephone assistance for medical questions in all situations and circumstances.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, automotive and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses or sold directly to customers, and are available through four commercial brands: Allianz Assistance, Allianz Automotive, Allianz Travel and Allianz Care. Present in 75 countries, our 21,000 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 71 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to help and protect our customers around the world. For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

About Sensely

Sensely's avatar and chatbot-based platforms assist insurance plan members and patients with the insurance services and healthcare resources they need, when they need it. With offices in London and San Francisco, Sensely's global teams provide virtual assistant solutions to insurance companies and hospital systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sensely.com .

